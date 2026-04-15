Delhi CM Rekha Gupta called the Women's Reservation Bill a landmark step for empowerment that will ensure women's participation in decision-making. During her Tirupati visit, she lauded the TTD's impressive blend of tradition and technology.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta described the Women's Reservation Bill as a landmark and far-reaching initiative that will significantly strengthen women's empowerment in the country. She said the legislation is poised to open new avenues for women and elevate their role in governance in the years ahead.

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Speaking during her visit to Tirupati, the Chief Minister said the entire nation is looking at the Bill with hope and expectation. "It will ensure meaningful participation of women in the mainstream of decision-making," she said, adding that it represents a decisive step towards inclusive governance.

Spiritual Sojourn in Tirupati

During the visit, Gupta offered prayers at the Sri Padmavathi Ammavari Temple, seeking peace, prosperity and good health for citizens. She described the temple as a timeless centre of faith and devotion, where devotees experience a deep sense of spiritual energy and grace.

Praise for TTD's Tech-Driven Management

She also visited the Integrated Command and Control Centre of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), praising its use of modern technology and efficient management systems.

Gupta noted that the centre plays a crucial role in ensuring the safety of pilgrims and facilitating smooth darshan. "The seamless blend of tradition and technology here is exemplary and can serve as a model for religious institutions across the country," she said.

Reflecting on her visit to the Tirupati Balaji shrine, the Chief Minister said she felt a deep sense of spiritual fulfilment. She highlighted that lakhs of devotees from across India and abroad visit the shrine, and commended the administration for maintaining high standards of cleanliness, security and crowd management. "Managing darshan for 70,000 to one lakh devotees daily without inconvenience is truly commendable," she said, congratulating the TTD team for their efforts.

'Nari Shakti' and Cultural Ethos

Gupta further said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, women's empowerment has gained renewed momentum in the country. She pointed out that several policies and programmes centred on 'Nari Shakti' have been implemented to make women self-reliant, empowered and capable of making decisions.

The Women's Reservation Bill, she added, is a reflection of this forward-looking vision and will further strengthen women's participation in India's democratic framework. Emphasising the cultural context, the Chief Minister said that Indian tradition accords the highest respect to women, citing examples such as 'Lakshmi Narayan', 'Sita Ram' and 'Radhe Shyam'. "When our cultural ethos places women on such a high pedestal, it is only fitting that they receive equal and dignified representation in our democratic system as well," she said.

Extending her wishes to women across the country, Gupta expressed confidence that the coming era will be defined by women's leadership, empowerment and progress. She said the Women's Reservation Bill will prove to be a milestone in this journey and infuse new energy into the nation's growth story.

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