JDU leader Sanjay Kumar Jha hailed PM Modi's letter on the Women's Reservation Bill, calling it a 'historical moment'. He urged all political parties to support the bill, keeping it above caste, religion, and party politics for its implementation.

JDU leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kumar Jha on Monday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's letter calling a special sitting for the discussion on the implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill, saying that it will be one of the most historical moments after independence. Speaking to ANI, he urged all the political parties to extend support in the implementation of the Women Reservation Bill, keeping it beyond caste, religion, or political alliance. He noted that women's full potential can greatly benefit the policymaking and decision-making in the Parliament.

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"I have also received the letter of PM Modi. The Bill to reserve 1/3rd of seats for women in Parliament from 2029. This is going to be one of the historical moments after independence. The letter highlights the involvement of women in sports, startups, etc. There are usually 6-7 toppers in the Bihar Board exams. It's a historical moment, and everyone should support this. Their maximum potential should be utilised. Everyone should keep it above caste, religion, and party and support it," he said.

'Women Will Greatly Contribute to Policymaking'

Further, Jha praised women in Indian politics, saying that they have showcased their leadership skills time and again, and the Bill will enable them to contribute to the nation. "Women lead very affirmatively. We have all seen how wonderfully they work. If this Bill is implemented, the number of seats in the Parliament will be increased for women. They will greatly contribute to the policymaking decision making, and their full potential will be utilised in the future," he noted.

PM's Letter and Party Directive

The JDU has also issued a 3 line whip to its MPs to be present in the house during the 3 days of the Parliament session.

Earlier on Sunday, PM Modi wrote a letter to Floor Leaders of all parties in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha requesting them for their support in the implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill, saying that this moment stands above any party or individual. (ANI)