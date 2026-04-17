BJP MP Shashank Mani Tripathi praised PM Modi's appeal for the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill, calling it a historic step. He added it's time to 'do something for Bharat Mata' and assured that southern states would not be disadvantaged.

'Time to do something for Bharat Mata'

BJP MP Shashank Mani Tripathi on Friday said the Women's Reservation Bill is a historic step and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for appealing to the Opposition to ensure its passage. He also said that this is the time to start doing something for Bharat Mata instead of just talking about it. Speaking to ANI, Tripathi said, "The PM has made an impassioned and mature appeal to the opposition to make sure that this historic bill is passed... He clarified, and others also clarified, how nobody will be disadvantaged in this. The southern states will also get a proportionate number of seats. I think this was clarified... It's about time that instead of just talking about Bharat Mata, we did something for Bharat Mata."

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Lok Sabha to Vote on Key Bills

His remarks comes as Lok Sabha today is set to continue discussion and vote on the passage of the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, which provides 33 per cent reservation to women in Parliament and State Assemblies, along with the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 extending it to Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir, and the Delimitation Bill, which is set to increase and redraw Lok Sabha constituencies, increasing them up to 850.

Bills Introduced After Marathon Session

Earlier on Thursday, the Lok Sabha held a marathon 12-hour session to discuss the amendments to the women's reservation bill, which removes the need to implement the bill only after the census is conducted. As per the final division, there were a total of 251 AYES and 185 NOES out of the total 333 votes. With the 251 AYES majority, all three Bills, including the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026 and the Delimitation Bill, 2026, were introduced in the Lok Sabha.

Opposition Raises Concerns

Multiple leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, discussed the bill. Multiple Opposition leaders, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, and Congress leader KC Venugopal, also participated in the discussion. The Opposition MPs raised concern over the constitutional amendment, to conduct the delimitation and increase the number of seats in the Lok Sabha to 850, based on the 2011 census. The opposition alleged that the proposed legislation would shrink the representation of southern states in the House. (ANI)