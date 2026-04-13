Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said his party is not against the women's quota bill but accused the government of political motives. An all-party meeting on April 15 will decide the next steps ahead of a special Parliament session.

Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday maintained that his party was not against the women's quota in Lok Sabha. He, however, accused the government of pushing it for political reasons. He added that an all-party meeting on April 15 will decide their next steps.

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Speaking to the reporters here, Kharge said, "We are not against the Nari Shakti bill. I have received a letter (from Kiren Rijiju), but they are doing it for political reasons. They are saying that the bill came from them for political reasons. We have called an all-party meeting on the 15th. We will discuss it in the all-party meeting and decide our next step. We had tabled this proposal during our time; we are not against it."

Legislative Process and Implementation

The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam ties women's reservation to the new census and delimitation. Due to census delays, the Centre plans to proceed with the 2011 census data for delimitation and implementation of one-third reservation for women legislators.

The Parliament is set to meet for a three-day special session from April 16, to move the Amendment Bill to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023 and a Delimitation Bill to implement the one-third reservation for women legislators. Through the delimitation process, the Lok Sabha seats may increase from 543 to 816 post-amendment. Both bills need to be passed as Constitutional amendments for women's reservation. Keeping up with the status quo, there is no provision for OBC reservation, and SC/ST reservation will continue.

PM Modi Hails 'Historic' Step

Earlier in the day, a national-level 'Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan' was organised in support of the proposed amendment to operationalise the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023, at Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India is set to take one of the biggest decisions of the 21st century, calling the proposed women's reservation legislation a historic step dedicated to "Nari Shakti," while addressing the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan'.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said, "Amidst these crucial milestones in the country's journey of development, India is about to take one of the biggest decisions of the 21st century. I am saying with great responsibility that this is one of the important decisions among the important decisions of the 21st century. This decision is dedicated to Nari Shakti. Dedicated to Nari Shakti Vandan." (ANI)