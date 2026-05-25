Rajya Sabha MP Debasish Samantray has resigned from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha. He cited feeling 'systematically belittled' in the party, leading to his decision amid speculation of a possible move to the BJP.

Debasish Samantray Resigns from BJD

In a significant political development in Odisha, Rajya Sabha MP Debasish Samantray on Monday resigned from the primary membership of Biju Janata Dal (BJD). In a resignation letter addressed to BJD president Naveen Patnaik, he expressed gratitude for being nominated to the Rajya Sabha and for the opportunity to serve the people of the undivided Cuttack district and raise issues of Odisha at the national level.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

'Felt Systematically Belittled': Samantray in Letter

In the letter, Samantray wrote, "I do hereby resign from the primary Membership of BJD today, i.e. 25 May. I shall always be indebted to you for nominating me to Rajya Sabha. I take this opportunity to express my sincere and deepest gratitude to you for giving me an opportunity to serve the people of undivided Cuttack district and to raise issues of Odisha at large, at the national level." He further added, "I have always dedicated myself to the interest of the party and have, over the years, worked for the party with utmost conviction and commitment. However, I feel that, of late, I have been systematically belittled in the party and that the party does not require my services. Therefore, I have taken this hard decision in public interest and request you to accept my resignation."

'BJD's Wickets are Falling': BJP

Reacting to Samantray's resignation and reports of his possible move towards the Bharatiya Janata Party, BJP leader Rabindra Narayan Behera said the political situation in Odisha reflects a shift in favour of the ruling party. Speaking on the development to ANI, Behera said, "Right now, BJD's wickets are falling one by one in Odisha. See, the governance that was there... look at the state of TMC, the governance of BJD was 'dabanggiri' (hooliganism). It wasn't good governance. It was more about creating terror. That's why it's having an effect now. Everyone was suffocated in that party. The Bharatiya Janata Party's double-engine government has come to Odisha and good governance is going on. 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' the slogan given by PM Modi is going on. That's why today we heard that Rajya Sabha MP Debasish Samantaray is resigning from the Rajya Sabha."

BJP to Welcome Samantray if Party Decides

On reports of him joining the BJP, Behera said the party would follow whatever decision is taken at the organisational level. He added, "Whatever decision the party takes, we are with it. We will definitely welcome him if the party takes that decision. Whatever decision the party takes, we will welcome it." (ANI)