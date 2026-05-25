Bakra Eid 2026 (Eid al-Adha) date remains slightly varied across India due to moon sighting differences. While initially expected on May 27, most states now confirm May 28 as the main day of celebration. The festival timing follows the Islamic lunar calendar and depends on regional moon sightings.

Uncertainty continues over the exact date of Bakra Eid (Eid al-Adha) in 2026, with different states and institutions in India confirming varying holiday schedules after moon sighting reports led to a shift in the expected date. Traditionally observed on the 10th day of the Islamic month of Zil Hijja, the festival date depends on the sighting of the crescent moon. While it was initially expected to fall on May 27, several updates now indicate that May 28 will be the main day of celebration in most parts of the country.

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Why the Date Changed

Following confirmation of the moon sighting, the month of Zil Hijja is now considered to have begun on May 18 in several regions. This has led to a revision in the festival timeline, pushing Eid celebrations to May 28 in many states. Religious bodies, including prominent Islamic organisations and clerics from major mosques in Delhi, have also supported the revised date, stating that the main Eid prayers will be held on May 28.

Centre Updates Holiday Notification

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) revised its earlier notification, confirming that central government offices in Delhi and New Delhi will remain closed on May 28 for Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid). The earlier holiday listing of May 27 was withdrawn.

The Supreme Court also adjusted its schedule, stating that proceedings will continue on May 27, while matters originally listed for May 28 will be preponed.

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State-Wise Bakra Eid Holiday Schedule

Different states have announced varied holiday arrangements based on local moon sighting confirmations:

May 28 (majority of states): Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura, Uttarakhand, West Bengal

Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura, Uttarakhand, West Bengal May 27: Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir May 27 & 28: Kerala and Uttar Pradesh (multiple-day holiday arrangement in some regions)

Regional Differences Explained

Jammu and Kashmir will observe Bakrid a day earlier than most states due to local moon sighting traditions. Religious authorities in the region confirmed the sighting earlier, aligning their celebration with several West Asian countries.

Kerala, on the other hand, has declared a two-day holiday window to accommodate variations in observance, while Uttar Pradesh has also accounted for both possible dates in its official schedule.

West Bengal, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh have revised their calendars in recent updates, moving the holiday to May 28 and adjusting exams and working days accordingly.

Conclusion

The final date of Bakra Eid 2026 varies slightly across India due to regional moon sighting practices. However, most states are expected to observe the festival on May 28, while a few regions will celebrate on May 27 or across both days. Despite the differences in timing, the spirit of Eid al-Adha remains unified across the country, with preparations underway for one of the most significant festivals in the Islamic calendar.

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