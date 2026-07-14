As part of its social responsibility work, Vedanta Power's Meenakshi Energy Limited has kicked off another great initiative. Under its 'Project Arogya', the company organised a free health camp for women in Thamminapatnam panchayat in Nellore district.

Over 100 women get free medical services

The camp was organised in partnership with Jayabharati Hospital in Nellore. It focused on several key health checks for women. Doctors conducted special tests to screen for reproductive tract infections (RTIs), anaemia, and other gynaecological problems. The camp ran all day, and more than 100 women came to get checked. Those who needed it were given free medicines, and medical experts also provided one-on-one consultations for their health concerns.

Expert medical team offers services and awareness

A team of gynaecologists and general physicians from Jayabharati Hospital conducted thorough health check-ups for every woman. They advised the women not to wait for symptoms to get serious, but to consult a doctor as soon as they notice any early signs. The doctors also explained how personal hygiene, good nutrition, and regular health check-ups can prevent many health issues from developing in the first place. A big part of the event was also about raising health awareness among women in rural areas.

'Women's health is the foundation of society's progress': Vedanta Power CEO

Speaking on the occasion, Vedanta Power Limited CEO Rajinder Singh Ahuja said that the company gives top priority to the welfare of the communities where it operates. He pointed out that when women are healthy, it leads to stronger families, a better society, and faster national development. He explained that the goal of Project Arogya is to bring preventive healthcare, raise awareness, and make timely medical help available in rural areas. He also promised that the company will continue its social responsibility programmes to improve people's quality of life. The event was inaugurated by K.B. Binu Rafael, CEO of Vedanta Power Meenakshi Energy Limited. He spoke directly with the women, telling them how important it is for every woman to get regular health check-ups. He also explained that everyone has a responsibility to promote health awareness within their families.

ABHA card registration to boost digital health services in villages

As part of Project Arogya, Vedanta Power Meenakshi Energy is also helping people in the surrounding villages to register for Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) cards. This registration gives every person a unique digital health ID. With this ID, they can easily access their medical records and get treatment at linked health facilities across the country, making the whole process much smoother.

The company reported that so far, over 150 villagers have benefited from this registration drive. Project Arogya, which is being implemented in partnership with the Academy of Gandhian Studies (AGS), is not just about expanding health services in rural areas. It is also moving forward with the aim of increasing public awareness about the digital health system. The medical camp was a big success, thanks to the cooperation of the villagers, local representatives, and partner organisations.