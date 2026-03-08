Manipur Minister Govindas Konthoujam flagged off an empowerment run in Imphal on Women's Day, echoing PM Modi's message on women empowerment. The state CM announced a Rs 350 crore budget for women's welfare, benefiting 3.5 lakh women.

Manipur Minister Govindas Konthoujam on Sunday flagged off a 15-km and 7-km empowerment run at Khuman Lampak in Imphal, organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on the occasion of International Women's Day.

Speaking to the reporters, Konthoujam said that PM Modi has consistently emphasised the importance of empowering women. "PM Modi has already talked about women empowerment... We should give importance to our women... I convey my best wishes to all the women," he said.

Manipur Govt's Women Welfare Budget

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand announced an allocation of Rs 350 crore in the 2026-27 budget for the welfare of women in Manipur. The provision aims to benefit around 3.5 lakh women across the state through various welfare schemes.

PM Modi Hails Nari Shakti on Women's Day

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the nation on International Women's Day and paid tribute to the strength, determination and achievements of India's Nari Shakti.

The Prime Minister greeted women across the country and acknowledged their growing role in shaping India's progress. He said that across every field, women are contributing with determination, creativity and unmatched zeal, and that their achievements inspire the nation while strengthening the collective resolve to build a Viksit Bharat.

Highlighting the Government's commitment towards women-led development, the Prime Minister noted that empowerment of women lies at the core of several schemes and initiatives of the Government. He reiterated that the Government remains committed to creating opportunities that enable every woman to realise her full potential and contribute to India's journey of development.

The Prime Minister further remarked that the achievements of India's Nari Shakti are a source of pride for the nation and a powerful reminder of the transformative role played by women in nation-building. He added that as India progresses further, the aspirations and contributions of women will continue to guide the country's collective journey towards a strong and prosperous nation.

PM Modi also shared a glimpse of how the lives of women at the grassroots have been transformed over the past decade, highlighting the impact of initiatives aimed at empowering women across the country.

'Empowerment of Women is at the Core': PM

In a series of X posts, PM Modi said, "On International Women's Day, I extend my greetings to all our Nari Shakti. Across every field, women are shaping India's progress with determination, creativity and unmatched zeal. Their achievements inspire our nation and strengthen our collective resolve to build a Viksit Bharat. Empowerment of women is at the core of our various schemes and initiatives. We remain committed to creating opportunities that enable every woman to realise her full potential and contribute to India's journey of development".

International Women's Day, observed globally on March 8, celebrates the achievements, leadership and contributions of women across all spheres of life and reaffirms the collective commitment towards gender equality, safety, dignity and empowerment. (ANI)