BJP leader K Annamalai announced the Women's Reservation Bill will increase Tamil Nadu's MPs from 39 to 59, a 50% rise. He assured that South India's overall share in the Lok Sabha would remain unchanged at 21.9% after the bill's implementation.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader K Annamalai on Friday said that the Women's Reservation Bill would ensure enhanced representation in Parliament without altering the existing regional share, adding that Tamil Nadu's MPs would be "increase from 39 to 59", which is a direct 50 per cent rise.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

South India's share remains unchanged

He said that South India's share in the Lok Sabha would remain unchanged at 21.9 per cent even after its implementation. He added that the Bill would ensure that no one would be "reduced or disadvantaged". Addressing a campaign rally in Madurai in support of AIADMK candidate Paramasivam in the Vedasandur constituency, Annamalai said, "Before this Bill, out of 543 MPs, South India's share was 21.9%. Even after this bill, South India's share will remain the same at 21.9%. No one is being reduced or disadvantaged -- instead, everyone is being brought into Parliament in greater numbers."

"The number of Lok Sabha MPs is being increased. There is another welcome and heartening piece of news in this, 33% reservation has been allocated for our mothers and sisters...This 33% reservation will definitely help a child born into an ordinary farming family, even from the most remote rural areas, to enter politics and lead people towards change," he added.

'Every state gets a 50% increase'

Emphasising the objective of the Women's Reservation (Amendment) Bill, he said, "In the 2029 Parliament, out of 850 Members of Parliament, we have introduced a bill yesterday in Parliament to ensure 33% reservation for women, giving due respect to our sisters and mothers. Today, at 4:00 PM, all our MPs will vote and pass this into law."

He asserted that Tamil Nadu's MPs would be increased from 39 to 59, which is a direct 50 per cent rise. "The total number of MPs across all states has been increased by 50% through this bill. Tamil Nadu's MPs will increase from 39 to 59 -- a direct 50% rise. Similarly, Uttar Pradesh will go from 80 to 120, Kerala from 20 to 30, Telangana from 17 to 26, and Andhra Pradesh from 25 to 38. Every state gets a 50% increase," Annamalai added.

Appeal to voters

He further said, "You must be given the opportunity to speak. Your voices and rights must echo strongly in Parliament. It is for this purpose that this remarkable law has been introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Reiterating his appeal to voters ahead of the April 23 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, Annamalai urged people to carefully consider the issue while casting their ballots. "Therefore, mothers and sisters, I urge you to take note of this carefully. And I sincerely request you not to cast your votes for the DMK," he said.

Opposition raises concerns

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha on Friday is set to continue discussion and vote on the passage of the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, which provides 33 per cent reservation to women in Parliament and State Assemblies, along with the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) bill, 2026 extending it to Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir, and the Delimitation Bill, which is set to increase and redraw Lok Sabha constituencies, increasing them to 850.

However, Opposition parties have raised concerns over the government's intent while reiterating their support for women's quotas in legislatures. The INDIA bloc MPs are scheduled to hold a meeting at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's chamber in Parliament at 10 am on Friday to chalk out the strategy for the Floor of the House.

According to the list of Business for Lok Sabha, The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026; The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026; and The Delimitation Bill, 2026 will be taken up for discussion together.

Union Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are also likely to move that the amendments to the Women's Reservation Bill, and the Delimitation Bill be passed. (ANI)