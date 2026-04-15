The INDIA bloc supports the Women's Reservation Bill but opposes the linked delimitation process. CPI's Annie Raja calls it a 'fascist hidden agenda,' while others fear it will divide India and weaken southern states' representation.

Senior Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Annie Raja on Wednesday asserted that they will support the Women's Reservation Bill "without any conditionalities", but are against any "anti-constitutional or federal agenda", signalling to the Delimitation Bill.

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Speaking to ANI, Raja accused the Centre of having a "fascist hidden agenda." "We support Women's Reservation Act without any conditionalities. But in the name of women's reservation, if the govt wants to bring any anti-constitutional or federal agenda, then we are not in favour of it. We have seen how the boundaries of constituencies in J&K and Assam have been made. It is on a communal basis. This means the govt has a fascist hidden agenda, and they want to use the Women's Reservation Bill; they want to bring it. We are against it. We only support the women's reservation bill," the CPI leader said.

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi MP Ravikumar emphasised that all INDIA bloc parties support the Women's Reservation Bill and want it to be implemented as per the 2023 provisions. "But now the govt not only wants to amend the 2023 Act, but it wants to introduce delimitation criteria. The govt is deceiving the political parties. If the delimitation bill is passed, then India will be divided into two parts - north and south. This is a dangerous & nefarious move of the BJP," he said.

INDIA Bloc Formalises Opposition

This came after the INDIA Bloc leaders decided to oppose the delimitation bill pushed with an amendment to Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023, to provide 33 per cent reservation for women legislators in Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

The opposition clarified that it is not against the women's reservation and urged them to implement Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023, but objected to the delimitation process, which they believe weakens the representation of the southern and north-eastern states in the Lok Sabha. The decision was made in a meeting at the residence of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi. Along with Congress President, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, RJD Working President Tejashwi Yadav, NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal, and other prominent INDIA bloc leaders attended the meeting. After the meeting, Mallikarjun Kharge announced the INDIA bloc's decision, accusing the government of making a "politically motivated" move to suppress the opposition parties.

Bill Details and Proposed Changes

The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023, which provides for 33 per cent reservation for women legislators, is linked to the delimitation process in the Lok Sabha. The government is planning to implement the women's reservation ahead of the 2029 General Elections by bringing in an amendment to the 2023 Act and a constitutional amendment to delink the delimitation process from the 2027 census. According to sources, the government has proposed to increase the number of seats in the House to 850, with 815 seats proposed for the States and the remaining 35 for the Union Territories. The Lok Sabha has 543 seats at present. (ANI)