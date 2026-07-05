Women workers at the new CG Semi OSAT facility in Sanand, inaugurated by PM Modi, shared their journey of working in Gujarat. Hailing from tribal belts, they received training in Malaysia and are now manufacturing 'Made in India' semiconductor chips.

Women workers at the CG Semi OSAT facility in Sanand, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, shared their journey of working in Gujarat, stating that they will "create history." On July 4, PM Modi inaugurated the commercial production of semiconductor chips at CG Semi's OSAT facility in Sanand. Some of the young women referred to by Prime Minister Modi in his address shared their journeys.

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Women Workers Share Their Journeys

According to the Gujarat CMO, machine operator Poonam Kumari hails from Giridih district in Jharkhand. Her father is no longer alive, and she lives with her mother. Sharing her journey, she said, "I had never travelled outside Jharkhand before. When we were sent to Malaysia for training, everything was new to us. Whenever we found it difficult to understand anything, the trainers explained it to us in Hindi and also through practical demonstrations, which made the learning process much easier."

Machine operator Priyanka Dhanwar from West Singhbhum district in Jharkhand said that her success has made her parents proud. She is the first person in her family to travel abroad. As per the press release, Shivani from Madhya Pradesh said, "When our parents saw our success, tears of joy filled their eyes. Together with CG Semi, we are going to create history."

PM Modi Praises 'Extraordinary' Contribution

On Saturday, highlighting the vital contribution of women to the country's semiconductor mission, the Prime Minister said, "The sisters and daughters working here have come from the tribal belts of states such as Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. When these young women took me around the factory, they explained every stage of the manufacturing process with remarkable confidence, enthusiasm and technical knowledge. These daughters, who come from ordinary families, studied in ordinary schools and received their education at ITIs, are today accomplishing extraordinary work."

The Prime Minister further emphasised, "There was a time when parents felt hesitant to say that their children studied at an ITI. But that era has passed. These young women may have received their education at ITIs, but their aspirations are extraordinary. Many of them come from families where no one had ever applied for or even seen a passport. Forget travelling abroad, several had never even visited Delhi or Mumbai. Today, however, these very daughters have travelled to Malaysia for advanced training, mastered cutting-edge semiconductor technology, and are now playing a vital role in manufacturing 'Made in India' semiconductor chips." (ANI)