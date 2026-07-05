Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma inspected development sites near Sarusajai Stadium. He announced that the government will table several new bills in the upcoming Assembly session, including amendments to tourism and land revenue acts.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday visited the development project sites near Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati. He told reporters here, "We are discussing developing the Sarusajai Stadium and sports hostel. We are also discussing some projects to develop the land near the Sarusajai Stadium. For this, today I visited the sites."

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Key Legislation for Assam Assembly Session

As the Assam Assembly session begins on Monday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday announced that the state government will table several key legislations, including amendments to tourism laws, land revenue regulations and a Bill to establish the Guwahati Satellite City Development Authority. Addressing a press conference after the state Cabinet meeting here, Sarma said, "From tomorrow, the Assam Assembly session will begin, and several new Bills will be tabled in the Assembly."

New Tourism Law

He said the government will introduce the Assam Tourism and Development Registration Act, 2024 (Amendment) to streamline the registration process for hotels and homestays. "Assam Tourism and Development Registration Act, 2024 (Amendment) will be tabled in the Assembly, and through this, the registrations of hotels and homestays will be done. We will repeal the Sarais Act, 1867," Sarma said.

Land Revenue Regulation Amendment

The Chief Minister also announced that the government would introduce a major amendment to the Assam Land Revenue Regulation Act. "We will introduce a powerful amendment Bill to the Assam Land Revenue Regulation Bill, Chapter 12, in the Assembly," he said.

Guwahati Satellite City Authority

Among the Cabinet decisions, the government approved the Guwahati Satellite City Development Authority Bill, 2026, under which the Chief Minister will serve as the Chairperson of the authority. (ANI)