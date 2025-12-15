BJP MP Kangana Ranaut and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju condemned remarks made against PM Modi during a Congress rally. They demanded an apology, stating political rivalry shouldn't lead to death wishes for a democratically elected Prime Minister.

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Monday highly condemned the remarks made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a Congress mega rally. Demanding an apology, she slammed into the opposition, saying that just because of the political rivalry, it's not right to wish death upon someone, further underlining that he is democratically elected as the Prime Minister. "In which civilised country are public announcements for someone's killing made at public events?... We have different ideologies, but it doesn't mean that we are enemies and would wish death upon someone... The entire country is hurt because he is democratically elected PM... This is not right... An apology must be made because if we have such opposition leaders, they will not set a good precedent before the world..." she stated.

Meanwhile, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju also demanded that the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, and LoP in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, should apologise on the floor of the Parliament for the alleged threat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's life by the workers of the Congress party. "We are working for the country, and it is most unfortunate and tragic that Congress workers openly declared to dig the grave of Prime Minister Modi," Rijiju said, addressing a press conference in the national capital today.

Rijiju said that the workers and leaders of the Congress and the BJP are political rivals, not enemies. "We propagate different ideologies but work together for a developed India as dreamt by Prime Minister Modi," he said.

'Grave Will Be Dug' Remark Sparks Row

Earlier, at a rally of the Congress in the national capital on Sunday, some party workers had threatened to dig the grave of the Prime Minister, the Parliamentary Affairs Minister said. Congress leader Manju Lata Meena, during the rally of the party at the Ramlila Maidan against alleged "vote chori," had said "Modi teri kabar khudegi, aaj nahin toh kal khudegi" (Modi, your grave will be dug soon, if not today, then tomorrow).

Congress Leader Defends Statement

She defended her controversial statement, stating that she was only showing the public anger which exists regarding vote theft, and that no real issues have been discussed by the PM till now. "There is so much anger among the public regarding vote rigging. They (BJP) have formed these governments by rigging votes, and the Election Commission is also acting according to their instructions. He (PM Modi) doesn't talk about employment, youth, women, or farmers. He distracts from the issues," said Meena, who is also Jaipur women's Congress district president. (ANI)