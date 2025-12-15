Thick smog and dense fog enveloped cities across Uttar Pradesh, rendering the Taj Mahal in Agra invisible and disrupting traffic. Air quality worsened, with several cities like Agra, Muzzafarnagar, and Noida recording 'poor' to 'severe' AQI levels.

Several cities across Uttar Pradesh woke up to thick smog on Monday morning, as air quality deteriorated in different parts of the state and visibility dropped sharply. Agra was shrouded in dense fog, making the Taj Mahal, one of the Seven Wonders of the World, completely invisible to the public.

A local resident said the fog was so thick that even vehicles were difficult to see on the roads. "It is too cold, and due to the dense fog, even the Taj Mahal is not visible... The fog is so thick that even vehicles are not clearly visible," local told ANI.

Similar conditions were reported from other cities as well. Varanasi was enveloped in thick smog as a cold wave gripped the city, while Mainpuri experienced a dense fog, reducing visibility. Prayagraj also woke up to a cold wave accompanied by a thick layer of fog.

In Moradabad, dense fog blanketed the city as temperatures dipped, disrupting morning traffic. "It's very cold today, and there's the thickest fog so far of this season... We have to drive very slowly...," Moradabad local told ANI.

UP Cities Record 'Poor' to 'Severe' Air Quality

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), many cities in Uttar Pradesh showed slight variations in air quality across different areas in the morning. Agra recorded a 'poor' air quality index (AQI) in the range of 200-300. The state capital Lucknow recorded a moderate air quality in the range of 101-200. But Muzzafarnagar in contrast suffered from poor air quality, with AQI of 318, placing it in a 'very poor' category. Noida also recorded severe air quality, with Noida Sector 125 and Noida Sector 116 both registering an AQI of 461 and 484 in the morning.

Earlier today, Delhi recorded an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 452 at around 8 am, placing it in the 'severe' category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Large parts of the city were shrouded in a dense layer of toxic smog, significantly reducing visibility and causing discomfort to residents. (ANI)