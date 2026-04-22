From Rajasthan to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, a quiet transformation is underway. Women are leading village councils, powering factory floors with a 70% female workforce, and preparing to drive buses, proving that when women move forward, society progresses.

Across India, a quiet yet powerful transformation is underway. Women who were once confined to their homes are now leading village councils, powering factory floors, and even steering public transport. From Rajasthan to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, their stories reflect a larger shift, when women move forward, society moves with them.

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Empowerment in a Rajasthan Village

In Gagwana, a small village in Ajmer district, change began with a vision. At the center of this transformation is Sarpanch Guljan Khanam, who believed that true development could not happen without empowering women. Under her leadership, education became the village's top priority. Families were encouraged to send their daughters to school, and today, nearly every girl in Gagwana is enrolled. The village has achieved 100 per cent enrollment, and practices like child marriage have been firmly discouraged.

Khanam explains her approach: "To empower women, I first focused on making them economically independent. We formed self-help groups and ensured they received financial assistance from government schemes. We also established a women's empowerment center where skill development training is provided to help them become financially strong."

Her efforts have not gone unnoticed. Gagwana Panchayat has been awarded the "Ujiyari Panchayat" recognition, marking it as a model of grassroots progress. Residents say the impact is visible. Zeba Khan, a beneficiary, notes: "It is rare to see an educated woman leading as a sarpanch in villages. The biggest change we have seen is in education. Now, if we need guidance related to schools or colleges, we can approach her without hesitation. She is always ready to help."

Redefining Gender Roles on the Factory Floor

Hundreds of kilometers away in Bundelkhand, Uttar Pradesh, a factory near Sumerpur is telling a different but equally powerful story. From the outside, it looks like any other industrial unit, but inside, it reflects a shift in workforce dynamics. Women make up nearly 70 per cent of the workforce here. They manage production lines, monitor machines, and handle packaging and quality checks, roles traditionally dominated by men.

Diksha Srivastava, an employee, highlights the significance: "We are not just earning livelihoods--we are redefining gender roles. Around 70 per cent of our workforce is women. We work together as a team, and when people see women stepping out and doing such work, it inspires others. Most importantly, we feel completely safe here."

Another employee, Shreya, adds: "Around 400 women work in this factory across all three shifts, morning, evening, and night. When women are given opportunities, it creates a strong sense of responsibility and confidence." Beyond employment, these women are becoming role models for others in nearby areas, encouraging more families to support women stepping into the workforce.

Breaking Stereotypes on Bihar's Roads

In Bihar, the change is visible on the roads. Special "pink buses," introduced with a focus on women's safety and convenience, are now set to be driven by women themselves, a significant step in breaking stereotypes. Gayatri, from the Musahar community near Patna, is one of the women preparing to take the wheel. Her journey has been anything but easy, but determination kept her moving forward.

She shares her story: "In 2025, I went to Aurangabad to learn driving. Later, I heard about job openings for pink bus drivers. Six of us applied, and today we have reached this stage where our dream is becoming a reality." She is not alone. In Aurangabad, several women have been trained to drive buses. Among them is Saraswati, who sees this as more than just a job. "People in my village used to believe that girls could only succeed in fields like nursing. I wanted to prove that we can do something different. Learning to drive a four-wheeler and working in this field is a step toward changing that mindset," she says.

From a village council in Rajasthan to factory floors in Uttar Pradesh and the roads of Bihar, these stories may come from different regions, but they carry a common message: empowering women leads to broader social progress. Today, women in India are not just participating--they are leading, innovating, and reshaping the future. Their journeys reflect a nation in transition, where opportunity and determination are rewriting long-held norms. As these women step forward, they are not just building their own futures--they are paving the way for a stronger, more inclusive India.