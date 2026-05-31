BJP MP Soumitra Khan denied his party's role in the attack on TMC's Abhishek Banerjee, attributing it to public anger. Banerjee called the attack "BJP-sponsored" and vowed legal action, while other leaders from both parties weighed in.

BJP Denies Role, Blames Public Anger

BJP MP Soumitra Khan on Sunday denied any party involvement in the attack on Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, describing the incident as a consequence of Banerjee's own statements.

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Speaking to reporters, Khan said, "This is the consequence of Abhishek Banerjee's previous statement. The BJP has no role in this," Khan said. He added that the attack reflected public anger over the TMC's alleged atrocities in the state. "The public's anger over their atrocities has led to this outcome. Abhishek Banerjee will now have to take his politics to the streets," he stated.

'They Wanted to Kill Me': Abhishek Banerjee Responds

The remarks come a day after TMC MP Banerjee was attacked in Sonarpur, South 24 Parganas, while visiting families affected by post-poll violence. Banerjee was reportedly assaulted with bricks, stones, and eggs and sustained injuries to his eye. He described the attack as "BJP-sponsored" and alleged an attempt on his life, adding that police failed to provide adequate protection.

"They wanted to kill me. The whole incident has been captured on camera. We will definitely let the High Court know about this. We will also let the Governor know about this. I will definitely move to court," Banerjee said. "You can make my body fall, but my resolve is strong and stronger; the passion and enthusiasm are still there, and this head won't bow down," he added.

Minister Condemns Attack, Cites Public Anger

Reacting to the incident earlier in the day, West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh condemned the attack but suggested it reflected rising public anger against the former ruling party. "What happened to Abhishek Banerjee should not have happened. No one has the right to take the law into their own hands, but the public has been enduring what they've been putting up with for the past 15 years... The anger inside the public has to show up somewhere," Ghosh told reporters.

TMC Claims BJP Worker Caught on Camera

Meanwhile, TMC MP Mahua Moitra slammed the BJP, claiming that a party worker, Sushmita Dutta, was caught on camera pelting stones at Banerjee. "Filthy junglee BJP--stop peddling lies. Normal people not attacking TMC. Sushmita Dutta BJP worker seen with top BJP leaders caught on camera pelting stones at @abhishekaitc. BJP competitive hooliganism," Moitra wrote on X.

Mamata Banerjee Alleges Pressure on Hospitals

Former West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Saturday alleged that the BJP was pressuring hospitals not to admit Banerjee following the attack. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)