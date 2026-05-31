The Indian Youth Congress organised the 'Gig Workers' Nyay Campaign' Conclave in New Delhi, demanding a national law, employee status, social security, and fair wages for gig workers facing exploitation and lack of job security across platforms.

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Saturday organised the 'Gig Workers' Nyay Campaign' Conclave at the AICC Headquarters, Indira Bhawan, New Delhi.

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According to a press release from IYC, on this occasion, numerous gig workers employed across various delivery platforms participated in the event. The gathering was addressed by AICC Treasurer Ajay Maken, IYC National In-charge Manish Sharma, National President Uday Bhanu Chib, and Professor Santosh Malhotra. Also present during the event were Delhi Pradesh Youth Congress President Akshay Lakra, IYC National General Secretary and Delhi In-charge Khushboo Sharma, and National Secretary and Delhi Co-in-charge Hevaran Kansana.

The Harsh Reality of Gig Work

Chib stated that severe unemployment has compelled millions of our youth to turn to various delivery platforms. On the surface, it appears to be an excellent job--one where you can choose your own working hours; you can work whenever you feel like it and refrain from working when you do not. However, the reality is quite different. "In truth, more than 80 per cent of these young gig workers are compelled to work for over ten hours a day, as this remains the sole source of livelihood for their families. Yet, they receive neither fair wages nor social security, nor do they have any prospects for the future. Trapped between the chasm of unemployment and the abyss of exploitation, the lives of these young individuals are now dictated by the whims of algorithms," he said.

"Their earnings, their time, their work, and their future--everything is determined by an algorithm. That is why the Indian Youth Congress engaged in direct dialogue with over 40,000 platform workers across more than 20 cities. The reality that emerged from these interactions is one that would compel anyone to pause and reflect," he added.

No Safety Net or Transparency

Chib further stated that in the event of an accident, the only response received is a generic "take care" message; the entire burden of expenses and losses falls squarely upon the workers' own shoulders. "There is absolutely no transparency regarding when payments are arbitrarily reduced or when accounts are deactivated without cause; workers are afforded no opportunity for explanation, nor any avenue for appeal. These are the very young people who, come in rain or shine, deliver our food to our doorsteps, ensure our commute, and keep our cities running 24 hours a day. Yet, when it comes to their dignity and security, we all fall silent. Do they not deserve the right to dignity and security? Absolutely, they do," he said.

A Call for a National Law

Chib further stated that in states like Telangana and Karnataka--wherever the Congress party is in power--laws have been enacted to address this issue. These are commendable steps, but they are not sufficient. This is because "gig work" is not confined within the boundaries of a single state; delivery platforms and other aggregators operate across the entire nation. Disparate laws across different states will inevitably lead to confusion and inequality.

"According to NITI Aayog, there are currently over 7 million gig workers in the country, and by the end of this decade, this figure is projected to reach 25 million. Therefore, it has now become imperative to formulate a robust, comprehensive National Law that is applicable across the entire country. In this context, it is essential to raise a collective demand for such a national legal framework. To this end, we will continue to engage in dialogues with workers in even more cities," Chib added.

IYC's Demands for Gig Workers

While articulating the demands on behalf of gig workers, IYC National President stated, "We demand that the government grant gig workers the status of 'employees'; ensure social security coverage for every gig worker; guarantee fair remuneration for every delivery; put an end to arbitrary account deactivations; and provide them with insurance, pension benefits, and dignity. These individuals do not merely seek ratings; they demand their fundamental rights. Algorithmic exploitation must cease, and a strong, comprehensive national law for gig workers must be enacted." (ANI)