Lucknow Police arrested 6 women who used a strange 'vomiting trick' to steal gold from female passengers in autos and e-rickshaws. The gang created panic by pretending to puke, then snatched jewellery amid the chaos.

In a surprising case of criminal creativity, Lucknow Police has arrested a six-member all-women gang that used a fake vomiting act to distract and rob fellow female passengers. The group operated mainly in autos and e-rickshaws, targeting women wearing gold chains or mangalsutras. The gang’s plan was simple yet devious. One woman pretended to vomit during a shared ride, while others took advantage of the moment of confusion to steal gold ornaments. The trick worked because the act created disgust and panic among co-passengers, giving the gang a few crucial seconds to commit the theft unnoticed.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

How the gang carried out the thefts

According to DCP (East Zone) Shashank Singh, the women worked in perfect coordination. “One of them engaged the target in friendly talk. Another would pretend to feel sick and start 'vomiting' into a dupatta or plastic bag. As people turned away, one member quickly unhooked the victim's jewellery and passed it to an accomplice, who hid it," Singh explained, as reported by The Times of India. After the theft, the group would get off the auto or e-rickshaw at the next stop, pretending to be embarrassed by the incident and disappear before the victim realised what had happened.

The arrests and recovery

The arrested women were identified as Jyoti, Mala, Archana and Neetu from Chandauli, Lakshmi from Mau, and Vandana from Ghazipur, the TOI report added. Acting on CCTV footage and information from local sources, police from Gomtinagar station caught them near Virat Crossing. From their possession, police recovered three gold chains, one gold locket threaded in a black pearl necklace, and Rs 13,000 in cash. Investigators said the women confessed to multiple thefts in Lucknow, Mau and Chandauli, and are believed to be part of a larger gang operating across Uttar Pradesh.

Victims describe how they were tricked

Their first known theft took place on October 27, when Kiran, a resident of Vibhav Khand, lost her mangalsutra during a ride to Patrakarpuram. Two women and a girl enacted the vomiting drama between Hanuman Mandir and Virat Crossing and escaped with her ornament. Two days later, Nisha Verma of Viram Khand was robbed in a similar way while travelling from Chinhat to Husadia Crossing. A girl beside her pretended to vomit, making Nisha turn away in discomfort. The other two quickly snatched her gold chain weighing about 15-16 grams. Police suspect that the e-rickshaw driver was also involved, as he sped away immediately after the incident. Both women later lodged complaints at the Gomtinagar police station, helping officers identify a pattern and track the suspects.

Investigation continues

Police said the gang may have committed more thefts using the same method in different cities. Officers are checking CCTV footage and questioning the suspects to find out about their wider network. DCP Shashank Singh said, “Their trick was unusual but well-planned. We are now tracing others connected to them. More arrests may follow."

Police have warned the public, especially women, to stay alert while travelling in shared autos or e-rickshaws. The incident reminds everyone that even the simplest distractions can be used for crime and awareness is the best defence.