Delhi Police's Crime Branch arrested Tushar, a proclaimed offender and key member of a narcotics syndicate. He was wanted in two NDPS Act cases involving high-purity heroin worth over Rs 8 crore, disrupting a major interstate drug network.

In a major breakthrough against interstate narcotics trafficking, Delhi Police's Crime Branch has arrested Tushar, a key member of a narcotics syndicate, wanted in two separate Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act cases involving the recovery of high-purity heroin worth over Rs 8 crore.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

On November 21, Delhi Police received secret information regarding Tushar's presence at Mahaveer Enclave in the national capital city. Based on technical surveillance, a Crime Branch team, led by Head Constables Pramod Kumar and Ravinder Singh of WR-II, traced the accused to Gali No. 5, Mahaveer Enclave. A targeted raid was conducted, resulting in the arrest of Tushar. The bust not only apprehended a proclaimed offender but also disrupted a significant interstate drug supply network operating in Delhi-NCR.

Accused Declared Proclaimed Offender in Two Cases

According to the police, the accused, identified as Tushar aged 31, originally from Sanyog Vihar, Matiala, New Delhi, and presently residing at Mahaveer Enclave Part-I, New Delhi, had been declared a proclaimed offender in two separate cases.

First NDPS Case Details

In FIR dated February 11, registered under Sections 21/25/29 of the NDPS Act at Crime Branch, Delhi, 258 grams of heroin were recovered by the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF). The order for his proclamation as an offender was issued by Shivaji Anand, ASJ-II/Special Judge NDPS, North West District, Rohini Courts, vide order dated July 2, 2025.

Second NDPS Case Details

In a second case, FIR dated January 30, 2025, also registered under Sections 21/25/29 of the NDPS Act at Crime Branch, Delhi, 512 grams of heroin were recovered. Tushar was declared a proclaimed offender by Puneet Pahwa, ASJ, Special Judge NDPS, North East District, Karkardooma Courts, vide order dated October 17, 2025, a police said.

Further, the Investigations confirmed that Tushar was the primary source of the recovered heroin in both cases. Accordingly, a raid was conducted and the accused Tushar was apprehended from Mahaveer Enclave, New Delhi. (ANI)