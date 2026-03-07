Delhi Saket court granted two weeks' interim bail to Al Falah Group chairman Jawad Ahmed Siddique on medical grounds. The bail allows him to care for his wife, who is being treated for cancer. He is charge-sheeted in a money laundering case.

The Delhi Saket court on Saturday granted two weeks' interim bail to Al Falah Group chairman Jawad Ahmed Siddique on medical grounds, citing his wife's health condition. Siddique's wife is undergoing treatment for cancer at Apollo Hospital.

Bail Conditions Outlined

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Sheetal Pradhan Chaudhary approved the interim bail on medical grounds. He has been granted interim bail upon furnishing a personal bond and a surety bond of Rs 1,00,000 (one lakh). The court has directed Siddique not to leave the Delhi-NCR region without prior permission and to surrender his passport to the investigation officer.

Background of the Case

Siddique has been charge-sheeted in a money laundering case linked to the Al Falah Trust.

Defense's Arguments for Bail

Advocate Arshdeep Singh Khurana, representing Jawad Ahmed Siddique, argued that the investigation in the matter concerning the accused is complete, noting that the prosecution complaint was already filed before the court on 16th January. He requested that Siddique be granted interim bail for a period of four weeks.

It was further submitted that Siddique, being the primary caregiver for his ailing wife, is essential for her support during her treatment. The advocate highlighted that the accused's parents have already passed away, and his wife is survived by her elderly mother, aged 75, making Siddique's presence critical.