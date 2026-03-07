The foundation for the new Kota Airport was laid in Shambhupura by Om Birla, Bhajanlal Sharma, and KRM Naidu. PM Modi addressed the event virtually, calling the Rs 1,500 crore project a new era of development for the entire Hadoti region.

The long-awaited new Kota Airport was formally inaugurated with a Bhoomi Pujan ceremony on Saturday at Shambhupura by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, and Union Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu. On this occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also conveyed his greetings to the people of Kota-Bundi and the entire Hadoti region through a virtual address.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

PM Modi Highlights Development Pace

According to a release, PM Modi said that recently, he had visited Ajmer, where development projects worth thousands of crores were inaugurated, and foundation stones were laid. During the same programme, appointment letters were also handed over to nearly 21,000 youth of Rajasthan. The Prime Minister stated that within just a few days of his visit to Ajmer, he had the opportunity to launch this important airport project related to Kota. The initiation of these two major initiatives in Rajasthan within a single week reflects the pace at which the State is moving towards development today. Infrastructure development, employment opportunities for youth, and welfare schemes for farmers and women work is progressing rapidly across every sector in Rajasthan.

He said that the day marks a new beginning of hope and achievement for Kota, Bundi, Baran, Jhalawar and the entire Hadoti region. The Prime Minister said that the airport, being constructed at an estimated cost of around Rs 1,500 crore, will significantly accelerate the development of the entire region in the coming years. He recalled that when he visited Kota in November 2023, he had promised the people that the Kota airport would not remain merely a dream but would be turned into reality.

PM Modi further said that until now, people from Kota had to travel to Jaipur or Jodhpur to catch flights. Once the airport becomes operational, travel time will be reduced, and business activities will also receive a boost. The Prime Minister also noted that Kota is an important centre of energy production, where electricity is generated from almost all sources of energy. The land of Hadoti is equally known for its rich cultural and economic heritage. Kota's famous kachori, Kota Doria sarees, the shine of its sandstone, the region's coriander, and Bundi's basmati rice are recognised even internationally.

PM Modi added that, "Kota is also a major centre of faith. For centuries, devotees from across the country and the world have been visiting sacred places such as the holy seat of Shri Mathuradheesh Ji, Shri Khade Ganesh Ji Maharaj, and Balaji of Shri Godavari Dham. With improved air connectivity, these religious and tourist destinations will also benefit greatly."

The Prime Minister expressed confidence that the Kota Airport will open new avenues in tourism, trade, industry and education in the Hadoti region and take the area to new heights of development.

New Chapter of Development: Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that Kota airport will script a new chapter of development. Addressing the gathering, Lok Sabha Speaker and Kota-Bundi MP Birla said that the long-awaited dream of a greenfield airport for the people of Kota is finally becoming a reality. Several obstacles had arisen in the path of the airport project, but under the leadership of PM Modi, Hadoti has received this major gift today. He said that whenever he met entrepreneurs to bring industries to Kota, they would hesitate due to the absence of an airport. Once the airport is completed in 2027, Kota will script a new chapter of development. Along with industries, the IT sector will also grow in Kota, and the tourism sector will see new dimensions of development.

Kota to Emerge as Enterprise Hub: CM Sharma

As per the release, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said that Kota, which is already well connected by rail and road, will now also be connected by air. The city has abundant water resources, and in the coming years, Kota will not only remain a leader in education but will also emerge prominently in the field of enterprise. With improved connectivity, the industrial sector will also expand, and people from across the country will be able to reach Kota more easily. Rajasthan CM said that when the present government came to power in Rajasthan, a development roadmap was prepared, and under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government has been consistently working towards its implementation. Under the Rising Rajasthan initiative, Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 35 lakh crore have been signed, of which projects worth Rs 8 lakh crore have already been grounded. These initiatives have created employment opportunities for around three lakh youth.

Connecting Kota to the Nation: Union Minister Naidu

Addressing the foundation-laying ceremony, Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu said that with the construction of the airport, Kota will now be connected to the entire country, not only by rail and road but also by air. It appears as though Kota is inviting the entire nation with the traditional Rajasthani welcome, "Padharo Sa."

He said that under the vision of PM Modi, a new airport is being opened in the country every 45 days. The new Kota-Bundi greenfield airport is being constructed for Rs 1,507 crore, spread over approximately 440 hectares, with a runway of 3,200 metres. Naidu added that the opening of the airport will generate employment opportunities and accelerate growth in all sectors in Kota, including tourism and education. (ANI)