The Bombay High Court strongly reprimanded a litigant who allegedly attempted to throw her purse at a judge after an adverse order was passed against her and her three children in a property dispute.

The Bombay High Court strongly reprimanded a litigant who allegedly attempted to throw her purse at a judge after an adverse order was passed against her and her three children in a property dispute. The court termed her conduct wholly inappropriate and indicated that it could impose heavy costs and initiate contempt proceedings against her.

“Minder Gurmit Singh Thukral has behaved in a wholly inappropriate manner, which also amounts to contempt of court,” Justice Madhav Jamdar noted in Tuesday’s order.

The High Court was hearing a contempt petition against Thukral and her family. The dispute stems from a 2009 eviction suit filed by a landlord against Thukral’s father-in-law. Although the eviction decree was executed in April 2025, the Thukrals subsequently re-entered the property, prompting the landlord’s family to approach the High Court.

Taking a serious view of the matter, Justice Jamdar observed, “prima facie, I am satisfied that the conduct of the respondents amounts to interference in the administration of justice.”

The court appointed a court receiver to take symbolic possession of the premises by Wednesday and remain present on Thursday to facilitate the handover of possession to the petitioners. It further directed that if the property was not handed over, the receiver would take physical possession and immediately deliver it to the landlord.

The court also permitted the use of police protection to enforce its directions.

Woman cries, shouts in courtroom after adverse order

Following the order, Thukral allegedly broke down, crying and shouting inside the courtroom. She reportedly attempted to throw her purse at the judge but stopped herself before doing so. She subsequently submitted a written apology to the court.

However, Justice Jamdar expressed strong disapproval of her behaviour and made it clear that an unfavourable ruling could not justify such conduct.

“just because an order is passed against you, doesn’t mean you will behave in such a manner.”

The judge then summoned the police, who removed Thukral from the courtroom.

The High Court indicated that it was considering imposing heavy costs and initiating contempt proceedings against her over the incident. The matter has been scheduled for October 30, when the court will examine the “conduct of all the respondents and also conduct of” Thukral.