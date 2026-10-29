NCRTC has invited bids for over 2,000 sqm of retail space at New Ashok Nagar Namo Bharat Station to boost revenue and enhance commuter amenities through strategic transit-oriented commercial development.

NCRTC Invites Bids for Commercial Space at New Ashok Nagar Station

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has invited bids to select a licensee to lease commercial space at 'New Ashok Nagar Namo Bharat Station', marking another step towards developing 'Namo Bharat Stations' as vibrant destinations for passengers and businesses. Through its Property Development initiatives, NCRTC aims to enhance commuter convenience, unlock the commercial potential of strategically located stations and strengthen its Non-Fare Box Revenue (NFBR), as per a release published on Thursday.

Strategic Commercial Potential

New Ashok Nagar Namo Bharat Station offers significant commercial potential owing to its strategic location. The station serves as an interchange with the Delhi Metro’s New Ashok Nagar Metro Station, providing convenient connectivity for commuters travelling across Delhi and the National Capital Region. Its proximity to prominent residential and commercial areas, including Mayur Vihar and Noida, as well as educational institutions, gives it access to a diverse retail catchment and makes it an attractive destination for businesses seeking to reach a wide customer base.

Retail Space and Passenger Amenities

NCRTC has offered over 2,000 square metres of prime retail space on the station’s concourse level for lease. Located within the passenger movement area, the commercial space offers high visibility and direct access to commuters. Its large floor plate provides flexibility for a wide range of commercial formats, creating opportunities for retailers, food and beverage (F&B) operators, lifestyle brands and other businesses to establish a presence at this strategically located transit hub.

Passenger facilities at the station include parking for approximately 73 cars and 284 two-wheelers, along with EV charging facilities, giving commuters the option of accessing the station using their personal vehicles. The station is also Divyangjan-friendly, supporting accessibility for passengers with disabilities. These facilities, along with the Metro interchange and last-mile connectivity through e-rickshaws and autos, strengthen its role as a transit point for commuters travelling between Delhi and Noida.

Ridership Growth and Development

The corridor has witnessed strong passenger adoption since the commencement of operations, recording over 4.5 crore passenger journeys. It recently registered its highest-ever daily ridership of more than 1.68 lakh passenger journeys, underscoring the growing preference for Namo Bharat services and the significant footfall potential of stations along the corridor. This expanding passenger base further strengthens the commercial proposition for businesses looking to establish a presence at Namo Bharat stations.

NCRTC is undertaking similar Property Development initiatives at several stations along the Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor. It has already licensed or offered commercial spaces for lease at Anand Vihar, Ghaziabad, Sarai Kale Khan, Begumpul and stations between Partapur and Modipuram. These efforts reflect NCRTC’s vision of developing a diversified NFBR ecosystem by creating commercial opportunities at strategically located stations, while ensuring that such development remains aligned with commuter needs and the character of surrounding urban areas.

Through its Property Development programme, NCRTC is working towards creating an integrated, transit-oriented ecosystem in which improved mobility, enhanced passenger amenities and commercial activity complement one another. The leasing of commercial space at New Ashok Nagar Station marks another step towards enhancing the overall commuter experience and generating sustainable revenue to support the system’s long-term viability. Interested bidders may participate through the e-tendering process. Detailed information regarding the tender, eligibility criteria, terms and conditions, and prescribed timelines is available on NCRTC’s official website, ncrtc.in, and the Central Public Procurement Portal, etenders.gov.in. (ANI)