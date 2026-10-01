The CISF mourned the loss of four personnel killed in a fratricide incident in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir. The last rites of Assistant Commandant Ankit Kumar Pandey, SI Laxman Singh, and Constables Sanjeev Kumar and Md Rafiq were held with full honours.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Thursday mourned the loss of four of its personnel posted at the Sewa-III Hydro Electric Project, Mashka, Basohli, Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir, who lost their lives on September 29 in an incident of fratricide. Their last rites were performed on Thursday at their native places with full honours and in keeping with laid-down procedure.

Last Rites of Fallen Personnel

Late Assistant Commandant Ankit Kumar Pandey, posted with CISF Unit NTPC Tanda, joined the Force on October 3, 2015. His last rites were performed at his native place, Mathiya Daulatpur in Ambedkarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, according to the release. Senior officers, including DIG Manish Kumar Singh and the Deputy Commandant of CISF Unit, National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), Tanda, were present along with personnel of the Unit and paid homage on behalf of the Force.

Late Sub Inspector Laxman Singh, posted with CISF Unit Punjab and Haryana Civil Secretariat (P&HCS), Chandigarh, joined the Force on August 9, 2013, and had served CISF for over 13 years. His last rites were held with full honours at Village Loona in Solan district of Himachal Pradesh from 0830 to 1030 hours. Personnel of CISF Unit, P&HCS, Chandigarh, attended the ceremony and paid homage on behalf of the Force.

Late Constable Sanjeev Kumar, posted with CISF Unit SEWA HE Project, joined the Force on October 29, 2013. His last rites were performed at 1030 hours at his native Village Rameen, Makhyaan, PO Chowki Choura, Jammu district, Jammu and Kashmir. Personnel of CISF Unit, Salal Hydro Electric Project (SHEP), attended the ceremony and paid homage on behalf of the Force.

Late Constable Md Rafiq, posted with CISF Unit DHEP Dulhasti, joined the Force on March 8, 2010, and had served CISF for over 16 years. His last rites were held with full honours at 1030 hours at Village Kandali in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, with a Guard of Honour and ceremonial salute, in the presence of family members, relatives and colleagues. Personnel of CISF Unit, Dulhasti Hydro Electric Project (DHEP), paid homage on behalf of the Force.

CISF Pledges Support to Families

The CISF said it grieves with the families, colleagues and friends of the departed personnel and considers it a solemn duty to stand by the bereaved families in this hour of grief.

The Force said it shares their sorrow as one family and assured them of all possible support and assistance, in accordance with the rules, in the days ahead. (ANI)