Girl students at a Government High School in Bhind district have accused their teacher of neglecting his duties to play mobile games during class. The situation escalated after students claimed he also inappropriately asked for their Instagram IDs, prompting concerns from parents and the public.

At a Government High School in Kot village, Bhind district, there was a teacher scandal after girl students said that a teacher didn't teach, played mobile games during school hours, and asked students for their Instagram IDs. Fears were raised by students and parents about the claims made against the government school teacher. The situation became public after complaints were made.

Local news sources say that the event happened at the Government High School in Kot village, which is in the Nayagaon police station area of Bhind. Students who were girls said that their teacher, whom they named Prashant, didn't focus on teaching and instead did things outside of school that weren't related to schoolwork.

While speaking to the media, a girl student claimed that the teacher asked girl students for their social media (Instagram) IDs.

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"Ek teacher padhate nahi hai par ladkiyon ki id mangte hain yahan pe aake. Padhane aate hain ki ladkiyon ki id mange aate hain Instagram ki?...(A teacher does not teach but comes here and asks girls for their IDs. Does he come to teach or to ask for girls’ Instagram IDs?)”

When asked who the teacher was who was said to have been looking for the Instagram IDs, the student said his name was “Prashant Sir.”

When reporters asked the accused teacher about the claims inside the classroom, he stayed quiet and didn't answer. Students watched as the situations got worse outside of class. The student also said that the teacher played games on his phone during class time instead of teaching.

"Padhate nahi ho to sahi se to bol lo bacchon se. Ye bhi to zaroori hai…Phone me patta khelte hain, game khelte hain, bacchon ko padhate nahi hai bas…Table pe pair rakh ke game khelte hain….(If you do not teach, at least speak properly with the students. That is also important… He plays cards and games on his phone, does not teach children, and simply plays games by keeping his feet on the table.)

The claims against the teacher made people wonder about how the government school teaches and enforces rules. More information about any official investigation or action in the Bhind teacher case was still being waited for.