Delhi Police have launched an investigation following a South Delhi flower seller attack in Hauz Khas, where a street vendor was allegedly beaten with sticks by a group of men. The assault was caught on video after claims surfaced that she refused to sell drugs.

Men armed with sticks thrashed a woman selling flowers in South Delhi's Hauz Khas area, forcing Delhi Police to open an investigation after social media users shared graphic footage of the violence.

Why attack a street vendor? Details attached to the video clip reveal a sinister motive — the woman allegedly refused to deal drugs alongside her flower trade. Local men targeted her after she resisted. Police officers are now verifying this motive while hunting the assailants who carried out the brutal attack.

Assault Caught on Camera

Footage circulating across digital platforms shows several men confronting the flower seller before launching a physical attack with heavy wooden sticks. Screaming for help, she absorbed repeated blows in broad daylight. Bystanders watched the assault unfold in public view — yet no one stepped in to defend her.

Outrage swept online platforms following the clip's release, with citizens demanding urgent police action against local criminal elements. Community members urged law enforcement agencies to act swiftly to protect vulnerable street vendors working in public markets across South Delhi.

Refusal to Sell Drugs Leads to Assault

Informal workers in busy commercial markets face constant pressure, and this violent episode brings that harsh reality into sharp focus. Men in Hauz Khas cornered the victim — a vendor selling flowers to make a living — trying to force her into their drug syndicate.

Rejection triggered retaliatory violence. When she refused to push illicit drugs, the men unleashed the beating captured on video. Local residents voiced deep concern after learning a woman faced violent retaliation simply for refusing to participate in crime.

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Police Investigation Underway in Hauz Khas

Senior law enforcement officials responded to public anger by deploying local teams to scan CCTV cameras across the Hauz Khas market belt in South Delhi. Investigators are currently analysing the viral clip to identify every individual shown in the recording.

Multiple angles remain under active review. While online posts cite her refusal to sell drugs as the primary trigger, police officers are taking detailed statements from nearby shopkeepers and using technical surveillance to track the suspects across Hauz Khas.

Delhi Police confirmed that officers will file formal charges and arrest the attackers as soon as they apprehend them.