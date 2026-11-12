Delhi's Anand Vihar station sees heavy crowds for Chhath Puja as the festival gains national status. The government has inaugurated an 11-km-long Chhath Ghat along the Munak Canal to support the city's large Purvanchal community celebrations.

Chhath Puja Rush in Delhi

The Anand Vihar Railway Station in Delhi witnessed a heavy rush on Thursday morning as passengers travelled to their hometowns to celebrate Chhath Puja. Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar, meanwhile, noted that Chhath Puja is no longer celebrated in just two or three states, but has gained nationwide recognition.

Gangwar told reporters on Wednesday, "Chhath Puja is no longer a festival of just two or three states; it has now become a festival of the entire country. It is a very difficult fast. People stand in the water all night, offering prayers and worship. Only those who connect with it can understand its significance. This Chhath Puja is observed in many states, including Bihar and Jharkhand. My very best wishes to everyone."

New Infrastructure for Devotees

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta-led government will dedicate an approximately 11-kilometre-long Chhath Ghat along the Munak Canal to devotees on Thursday, with BJP national president Nitin Nabin scheduled to inaugurate the facility in the presence of the Chief Minister, Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra, and Delhi Cabinet ministers. The project, developed along both banks of the Munak Canal, is being presented as the longest Chhath Ghat in the national capital and a first-of-its-kind initiative to develop a large-scale Chhath celebration site along a canal.

The inauguration programme will be held in the afternoon near Labour Chowk, close to Singalpur village in Shalimar Bagh. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the government had transformed the appearance of the Munak Canal within a year after the area remained neglected for several years.

CM Emphasizes Respect for Tradition

"Munak Canal had been waiting for its transformation for years. The Delhi government has worked to change its appearance in just one year. By constructing a grand 11-kilometre-long Chhath Ghat along the canal, it is being dedicated to the service of devotees of Chhathi Maiya. This is not merely the construction of steps, roads and other facilities, but a mark of respect for the faith, traditions and sentiments of lakhs of Purvanchal residents living in Delhi," she said.

The CM said, "Chhath Mahaparv symbolised gratitude towards nature, the prosperity and well-being of families, and the spirit of public welfare. The tradition of offering Arghya to the rising and setting Sun also conveyed a message of maintaining balance with nature and fostering collective harmony."

Earlier, BJP President Nitin Nabin also said, "Chhath Puja is the pride of Bihar and one of the most auspicious occasions in the state's cultural history. During this sacred festival, the essence of Bihar's culture can be seen across the country and around the world. The blessings of Chhathi Maiya give us strength and energy, which inspire us to work throughout the year."

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