Gold and silver prices remained in focus on Thursday, November 12, as investors and buyers tracked movements in the domestic and international bullion markets. Gold prices came under renewed pressure amid a stronger US dollar and concerns over further interest rate hikes, which weighed on precious metals.

Gold and silver prices remained in focus on Thursday, November 12, as investors and buyers tracked movements in the domestic and international bullion markets. Gold prices came under renewed pressure amid a stronger US dollar and concerns over further interest rate hikes, which weighed on precious metals.

According to the latest market update published by NDTV Profit, the decline in international bullion prices reflected growing expectations of further monetary tightening in the US. The stronger dollar also made gold more expensive for buyers holding other currencies, adding to the pressure on the yellow metal.

Gold and silver had rallied during much of the previous trading session on November 11. However, gold surrendered its gains and witnessed a sharp decline towards the end of the session. Silver, meanwhile, pared most of its gains but managed to close higher than its November 10 closing level.

Gold and Silver Rates - November 12, 2026

City 22K Gold (10g) 24K Gold (10g) Silver (1 kg) Delhi Rs 1,28,132 Rs 1,39,780 Rs 1,84,690 Mumbai Rs 1,28,352 Rs 1,40,020 Rs 1,85,010 Kolkata Rs 1,28,187 Rs 1,39,840 Rs 1,82,510 Chennai Rs 1,28,728 Rs 1,40,430 Rs 1,84,760 Bengaluru Rs 1,28,453 Rs 1,40,130 Rs 1,85,150 Hyderabad Rs 1,28,553 Rs 1,40,240 Rs 1,85,300

On the domestic front, MCX gold futures contracts for December delivery ended the previous session lower. Silver futures for the same delivery month recorded gains of around 1.1%.

International prices also remained under pressure on Thursday. COMEX gold declined 0.3% to $3,988 per ounce, while COMEX silver dropped 1.02% to $51.47 per ounce, according to the latest market update.

For jewellery buyers and investors, daily price movements are important when planning purchases. Gold is commonly purchased in 22-carat and 24-carat purity, while silver is traded in different forms, including jewellery, coins and bullion.

The final retail price of gold jewellery may differ from the prevailing bullion rate because of making charges, wastage costs and applicable GST. Buyers should also check purity certifications and compare prices with established jewellers before making a purchase.