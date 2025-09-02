Vani, a 29-year-old bank officer, quit her secure government job after clearing IBPS in 2022. Despite financial stability, she found the role mentally draining and chose peace of mind over stability, sparking online debate on work-life balance.

A 29-year-old woman has sparked widespread discussion online after revealing why she quit her government bank job despite the financial security it offered. Vani, who joined the sector in 2022 after clearing the competitive IBPS exam, shared her story in a video that quickly went viral. She was posted in Meerut as a Scale 1 Officer, commonly known as a probationary officer, and was assigned the responsibility of handling loans.

“I Quit My Government Job”

Opening up about her decision, Vani admitted that while the job brought financial independence and improved her lifestyle, it never gave her peace of mind.

“I quit my government job. Hi guys, I'm Vani, a 29-year-old who got this bank job back in 2022. I cleared the IBPS exam and got posted in Meerut after a year of training. So the position I was recruited for was Scale 1 Officer, most commonly known as probationary officer. At my branch, I was made the in-charge of loans. Now you must be wondering why did I quit? Well, even though this job made me financially independent and improved my standard of living, my mind never felt at ease.”

She went on to call banking a “mentally draining and thankless job,” admitting that it had begun to change her personality for the worse.

“I had slowly started hating the person I was becoming. I used to be such a happy-go-lucky person, but in the past three years, I had become so grumpy and easily annoyed. So it was time to choose mental peace over financial stability.”

Not to Demotivate Others

Vani clarified that she wasn’t discouraging others from pursuing similar jobs, stressing that experiences differ from person to person.

“I'm not trying to demotivate anyone because people have different experiences of the same thing. But yes, this was how I felt and I don't regret my decision even a bit. And trust me, the happiness and mental peace you get after leaving a place where you don't belong is far more superior than any regret you might have.”

A Larger Conversation

Her confession struck a chord with many online, sparking conversations about toxic work environments and the toll high-pressure jobs take on mental health. While some praised her courage to prioritise well-being over stability, others questioned the risk of leaving without a backup plan.

“Cheers to new beginnings,” commented one user. Another added, “Nowadays everyone is resigning from their jobs to become a travel vlogger.”

“Bank jobs can't be called Sarkari Naukri, there's literally a case that proved it. Go check about it on the YouTube, the verdict was given by Madras High Court. Stop misleading,” remarked a third user.

A fourth quipped, “Ever heard about sabbatical leave.”

Another user commented, “I joined SBI in 2009 and I quit in 2021. I opened my own boutique and running it successfully. I feel so happy and liberated. I can easily understand your perspective.”

For Vani, though, the choice was simple: walking away from financial security was worth it if it meant reclaiming her happiness.