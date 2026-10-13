A 24-year-old woman died after allegedly falling from the 10th floor of a hotel building near the Uttar Pradesh Police Headquarters in Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar Extension on Monday evening.

A 24-year-old woman died after allegedly falling from the 10th floor of a hotel building near the Uttar Pradesh Police Headquarters in Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar Extension on Monday evening. Police have launched an investigation into her death, with the man who reportedly checked into the hotel with her allegedly leaving the premises shortly after the incident.

The deceased was a resident of the Chowk area in Lucknow, police said.

According to a police report, the woman checked into the hotel at around 11.46 am on Monday with a 30-year-old man from Sultanpur. The incident reportedly occurred around 6 pm, when the hotel’s security in-charge alerted the police that a woman staying at the property had fallen from the building.

Police personnel rushed to the scene and called in a forensic field unit to examine the site. They photographed and videographed the location, while evidence was collected and preserved to assist with the probe.

Man Allegedly Leaves Hotel After Incident

According to police, the man accompanying the woman took the lift downstairs after the incident, reached the basement and allegedly left the hotel on a motorcycle. Police are now searching for him to establish his whereabouts and question him about the circumstances leading up to the woman’s death.

Police are also examining the hotel’s CCTV footage to establish when the two arrived, trace their movements inside the premises and determine what happened in the moments before the woman fell.

Postmortem Report Awaited

The woman’s body was sent for a postmortem examination. The findings are expected to shed light on the cause of death and provide crucial information to investigators as they work to establish the facts.

DCP, South Zone, Mohammed Mustaq, told TOI that efforts are on to trace the man who accompanied her.