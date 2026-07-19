New Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar has issued a stern warning against the practice of paying for postings. He stressed the need for a corruption-free force and directed officers to intensify action against organised crime and narcotics.

Commissioner Warns Against Corruption in Postings

Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar has issued a stern warning against the practice of paying money for postings, saying officers who secure postings through illegal means cannot be expected to function honestly. Addressing officers of the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) and above during his first high-level review meeting after assuming charge, the Commissioner made it clear that any instance of money being exchanged for postings would invite strict action.

According to sources, the Commissioner stressed that Delhi Police must remain corruption-free and directed senior officers to ensure transparency, accountability and integrity in policing. He also said the credibility and authority of Delhi Police must be preserved at all costs.

Crackdown on Crime and Traffic Issues

The Commissioner further instructed officers to intensify action against organised crime syndicates and the narcotics network, directing district and specialised units to launch sustained operations against criminal gangs and drug traffickers. He also reviewed traffic management and asked officers to work in close coordination with civic agencies to address congestion and other public issues.

Surprise Inspection Signals New Focus

Following the review meeting, the Commissioner paid a surprise visit to the Civil Lines Police Station. He interacted with police personnel present at the police station and reviewed the overall functioning of the police station before leaving the premises. The meeting and the subsequent surprise inspection on Saturday marked the Commissioner's first major review of the force after assuming charge, signalling a focus on integrity, accountability, public service and a sustained crackdown on organised crime and narcotics. (ANI)