A woman booked a Rapido bike taxi not for a commute, but to have the rider pick fresh guavas from a tree. The funny incident was caught on a viral video, sparking amusement across social media about the creative misuse of ride-hailing services.

The internet is hooked on a bizarre yet funny use of a bike taxi service. A woman apparently booked a Rapido ride for a reason that nobody would have expected. The woman apparently wanted the rider to get them fresh guavas plucked straight from a tree instead of being taken to a destination.

The humorous incident was caught on video, which is now going viral on social media. The clip shows how the women used a ride-hailing service for a strange mission that had nothing to do with commuting.

Women Use Rapido Ride for Guava-Picking Mission

In the viral video, the woman can be seen making an unusual request involving fresh guavas. Rather than booking a bike taxi to reach a particular location, their apparent objective was to get guavas picked from a tree.

The unusual request has had social media users in stitches with many amused by the creative way the women made use of the popular bike taxi platform.

Rapido is mostly used for daily commute, reaching work places and escaping traffic but this particular booking seems to have turned an ordinary ride into a fruit picking adventure.

Watch Viral Video

Internet Reacts to Unusual Rapido Booking

The video has been met with humorous online reactions, with people posting jokes about the unexpected homework. While some users found it funny, others joked about the kind of requests bike taxi riders could be getting during their working hours.

The clip has also sparked discussion on how everyday services are sometimes used for the most unexpected purposes.

Ride-hailing platforms are basically meant to help passengers get from point A to point B, but this unusual guava-picking assignment has surely given social media users something to laugh at.

Until then, the video continues to entertain viewers, proving sometimes the most unscripted everyday moments make the funniest viral content.