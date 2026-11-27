An 11-year-old girl in Bulandshahr, UP, was reportedly followed and harassed by a man for a week. Her mother confronted the accused, repeatedly hitting him with her slippers in an incident captured on a viral video. The police have taken cognisance of the video and initiated an investigation.

A man was allegedly following and harassing an 11-year-old girl in UP’s Bulandshahr district. The mother of the girl caught him and questioned the safety of children. In a dramatic confrontation captured on camera, the woman removed her slippers and repeatedly hit the accused while questioning him about his behaviour.

The incident reportedly took place in the Khurja Nagar area of Bulandshahr. According to reports, the young girl had complained to her mother that a man was repeatedly following her and making her uncomfortable. The reported harassment had gone on for almost a week and had frightened the child.

Mother Confronts Man After Daughter Complains About Harassment

The situation escalated when the mother reportedly spotted the same man following her daughter again. Furious over the alleged harassment, she immediately confronted him and demanded an explanation.

In the viral video, the woman is seen taking off her slippers and repeatedly hitting the man. She also asked him why he was bothering her young daughter.The accused is visibly nervous and keeps referring to the woman as “Aunty” as he tries to defend himself and protect himself from blows.

The altercation was witnessed by several people who had gathered at the spot. While some supported the mother’s action, others reportedly asked for police intervention and strict action against the accused.

Video Clip Goes Viral, Sparks Debate On Child Safety

The video has now gone viral on social media and has triggered strong reactions from the viewers. The incident also reignited discussions around child safety and the need to take allegations of harassment seriously, with many users praising the mother for standing up for her daughter.

The incident has highlighted the necessity of children feeling safe enough to tell their parents and guardians what they have experienced. For a long time, child safety advocates and experts have stressed that a child’s disclosure of an uncomfortable encounter or unwanted attention should never be dismissed.

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What Did Police Say About the BulandshahrIncident?

According to reports, police at the Khurja Nagar police station have taken cognisance of the viral video and initiated an investigation.

Station House Officer Ramfal Singh reportedly said that the matter was being examined. Police also stated that no formal written complaint had been received at the time of the reports. Further legal action will depend on the findings of the investigation.

The allegations against the man are yet to be independently established. The case has again raised concerns over the safety of children and called for authorities to look into the allegations and provide the minor with the protection and support they deserve.