Winter session: Opposition demand discussion on Tawan clash, hold protest outside Parliament

MPs of around 12 other opposition parties including CPI, CPI-M, RJD, JDU, Shiv Sena, DMK and NCP also joined the protest and raised slogans against the government.

Leaders of various opposition parties on Wednesday (December 21) staged a protest near the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the Parliament complex to demand a discussion on the border tensions between India and China. The protest was led by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, among others, took part in the protest.

Speaking to reporters, Sonia Gandhi said, "The government is being adamant and not holding a discussion on it. The public and House are unable to know the real situation. Why is Govt not sending out a financial reply to Chinese transgression?"

They said the government will have to answer questions in Parliament on transgressions by China and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi break his silence on the issue.

Opposition parties have been demanding a discussion on the India-China border tensions and the latest Chinese transgressions since the Winter Session started on December 7.

Several Opposition MPs have given adjournment notices in both Houses of Parliament, seeking a discussion on the issue.

Indian and Chinese troops clashed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9 and the face-off resulted in "minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides", according to the Indian Army.