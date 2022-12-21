'Fight is between two ideologies, Congress has a role', says Rahul Gandhi as Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Haryana

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi said, "The fight is not new, don't think that this struggle is of today, of the 21st century, this fight is thousands of years old and in two ideologies fight and have been fighting."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, saying that while one ideology favours a select few, another represents the voice of people, farmers and labourers. As Gandhi led Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Haryana from Rajasthan on Wednesday morning, Gandhi also mentioned that inflation and unemployment are the most important issues affecting the country.

While addressing the gathering in the morning chill, Gandhi targeted BJP and said that the fight between two ideologies in this land is not new and has existed for thousands of years.

On BJP leaders questioning the need to undertake the Kanyakumari to Kashmir yatra, Gandhi said he was 'creating a shop of love in the market of hate' through the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

"People of our beliefs preach love and affection in this country when these people go out to propagate hatred," he claimed.

"The fight is not new, do not believe that it began in the twenty-first century; it has existed for thousands of years between two opposing ideologies.

One ideology gives and gave benefits to a select few, whereas the second ideology is the voice of the people, their pain, farmers' voices, and labourers' voices," he said,

According to the Congress leader, "This fight has been continuing and will continue. Congress has a role to play in this fight, as do we all. This is the reason we started this Yatra."

Senior leaders welcomed the Yatra in Haryana, including former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Kumari Selja, Deepender Singh Hooda, and state party chairman Udai Bhan.

(With inputs from PTI)

