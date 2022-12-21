Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Consider suspending Bharat Jodo Yatra if Covid protocols cannot be followed: Mansukh Mandaviya to Rahul Gandhi

    Mandaviya said three MPs from Rajasthan have flagged concerns and requested him that Covid protocols, including use of masks and sanitisers, be strictly followed during the march and only those who are vaccinated be allowed to participate.

    Consider suspending Bharat Jodo Yatra if Covid protocols cannot be followed: Mansukh Mandaviya to Rahul Gandhi AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 21, 2022, 11:02 AM IST

    Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday (December 20) wrote to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. Letter reads that Covid guidelines be strictly followed during Bharat Jodo Yatra and use of masks-sanitiser be implemented.

    The letter also mentioned that only vaccinated people participate. The Union Health Minister also requests that if following Covid-19 protocol is not possible then the Bharat Jodo Yatra be postponed in national interest, taking note of public health emergencies.

    Also read: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to chair review meeting today after COVID surge in China

    Mandaviya said three MPs from Rajasthan -- P P Chaudhary, Nihal Chand and Devji Patel -- have flagged concerns and requested him that Covid protocols, including use of masks and sanitisers, be strictly followed during the march and only those who are vaccinated be allowed to participate.

    On Wednesday, the yatra entered Haryana from Rajasthan. The MPs have also requested the Union minister to ensure that participants are isolated before and after taking part in the march.

    The minister urged Rahul Gandhi and Ashok Gehlot to take prompt action keeping in view the requests made by the three MPs in Rajasthan.

    Also read: Govt directs all states to step up genome sequencing to check for new variant

    The three MPs, in their letter on December 20, mentioned how the risk of Covid spread has "increased" as people from other states are coming to Rajasthan to take part in the march and claimed that symptoms have shown up in many of them after the participation.

    The MPs also highlighted how Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu tested positive for coronavirus infection after going back following participation in the event. The Union health minister also attached the letter signed by the MPs to the Congress leaders and asked him to address their concerns.

    Last Updated Dec 21, 2022, 11:02 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to chair review meeting today after Covid surge in China - adt

    Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to chair review meeting today after COVID surge in China

    Govt directs all states to step up genome sequencing to check for new variant health ministry meeting tomorrow gcw

    Govt directs all states to step up genome sequencing to check for new variant

    Indian Navy gets fifth Scorpene submarine Vagir to be commissioned soon gcw

    Indian Navy gets fifth Scorpene submarine 'Vagir', to be commissioned soon

    Telangana abduction turns into marriage woman eloped with boyfriend got married gcw

    Telangana 'abduction' turns into marriage; woman eloped with boyfriend, got married

    Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar alleges he gave Rs 60 crore to AAP probe likely gcw

    Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar alleges he gave Rs 60 crore to AAP

    Recent Stories

    Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to chair review meeting today after Covid surge in China - adt

    Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to chair review meeting today after COVID surge in China

    Besharam Rang controversy: Ayodhya Seer threatens to burn Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan alive RBA

    Besharam Rang controversy: Ayodhya Seer threatens to burn Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan alive

    US condemns Taliban's decision of barring women from university education in Afghanistan; check details AJR

    US condemns Taliban's decision of barring women from university education in Afghanistan; check details

    Imran Khan's alleged 'sex call' goes viral; PTI calls it 'fake' - adt

    Pakistan: Imran Khan's alleged 'sex call' goes viral; PTI calls it 'fake'

    Shah Rukh Khan inspiring comment on Suhana Khan's recent Instagram post will make you smile-read it RBA

    Shah Rukh Khan's inspiring comment on Suhana Khan's recent Instagram post will make you smile-read it

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in AJR

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in

    Video Icon
    football WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022

    Video Icon
    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon
    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Video Icon
    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    Video Icon