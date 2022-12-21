Consider suspending Bharat Jodo Yatra if Covid protocols cannot be followed: Mansukh Mandaviya to Rahul Gandhi

Mandaviya said three MPs from Rajasthan have flagged concerns and requested him that Covid protocols, including use of masks and sanitisers, be strictly followed during the march and only those who are vaccinated be allowed to participate.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday (December 20) wrote to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. Letter reads that Covid guidelines be strictly followed during Bharat Jodo Yatra and use of masks-sanitiser be implemented.

The letter also mentioned that only vaccinated people participate. The Union Health Minister also requests that if following Covid-19 protocol is not possible then the Bharat Jodo Yatra be postponed in national interest, taking note of public health emergencies.

On Wednesday, the yatra entered Haryana from Rajasthan. The MPs have also requested the Union minister to ensure that participants are isolated before and after taking part in the march.

The minister urged Rahul Gandhi and Ashok Gehlot to take prompt action keeping in view the requests made by the three MPs in Rajasthan.

The three MPs, in their letter on December 20, mentioned how the risk of Covid spread has "increased" as people from other states are coming to Rajasthan to take part in the march and claimed that symptoms have shown up in many of them after the participation.

The MPs also highlighted how Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu tested positive for coronavirus infection after going back following participation in the event. The Union health minister also attached the letter signed by the MPs to the Congress leaders and asked him to address their concerns.