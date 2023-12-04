Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Winter Session of Parliament: Stormy start expected as TMC MP Mahua Moitra's expulsion looms

    All attention turns to the Ethics Panel Committee's head, Vinod Kumar Sonkar, who will present the initial findings on allegations against Mahua Moitra regarding cash transactions and gifts from businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for parliamentary questions.

    Winter Session of Parliament: Stormy start expected as TMC MP Mahua Moitra's expulsion looms
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 4, 2023, 8:48 AM IST

    With recent electoral triumphs bolstering their momentum, the BJP gears up to confront the Congress-led Opposition as the Winter Session of Parliament commences on December 4. The spotlight today falls on the Ethics Committee's report on Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, embroiled in a cash-for-query controversy.

    All attention turns to the Ethics Panel Committee's head, Vinod Kumar Sonkar, who will present the initial findings on allegations against Mahua Moitra regarding cash transactions and gifts from businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for parliamentary questions.

    Cyclone Michaung impact: Heavy rain lashes Chennai, people asked to remain indoors

    The committee's November 9 meeting led to the adoption of a report advocating for Moitra's expulsion from the Lok Sabha over these accusations, despite her denial, citing the absence of regulations concerning login and password sharing. Previously, she walked out of an ethics panel session, protesting against what she called "inappropriate questioning."

    Simultaneously, the Opposition plans to revise its strategies, aiming to counter the BJP, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, both within Parliament and on the electoral battleground.

    The BJP's recent victories in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh and its consequential ousting from Telangana have amplified their position, setting the stage for the upcoming session. The government's agenda spans crucial bills aiming to replace colonial-era criminal laws and drafts for the election commissioner appointment framework.

    Memes mock Kejriwal as voters reject AAP; party fails to win single seat in MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh

    In response, the Opposition seeks discourse on topics like Manipur's situation, the escalating inflation, and concerns about the purported misuse of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) during the 15 sittings earmarked for the Winter Session.

    Last Updated Dec 4, 2023, 8:48 AM IST
