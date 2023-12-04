Cyclone Michaung impact: Heavy rain lashes Chennai, people asked to remain indoors

Chennai and various places in Tamil Nadu have already witnessed rainfall, with predictions indicating an intensification of the downpour until December 5. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai forecasts heavy to very heavy rainfall in areas like Chengalpet, Kanchipuram, and Thiruvallur.

A brewing cyclone, Michaung, looming over the Bay of Bengal, has prompted authorities to take preventive measures in multiple regions. Several educational institutions in Andhra Pradesh's NTR district, Pondicherry, Karaikal, and Yanam will remain closed for two days starting Monday. Additionally, in Tamil Nadu, private companies have been urged to facilitate work-from-home arrangements or operate with essential staff due to the impending cyclone's impact.

The deluge has caused waterlogging near several metro stations in Chennai. St Thomas metro station reported water levels of up to 4 feet, resulting in restricted access. Efforts by Chennai metro authorities to drain excess water from parking areas were underway, allowing metro services to commence as scheduled at 5 am.

Passengers have been advised to plan their travel accordingly. Meanwhile, the Greater Chennai Corporation has advised residents to stay indoors, as inundated roads pose risks.

Cyclone Michaung, previously over the southwest Bay of Bengal, has shifted most north-northwestwards, positioned around 230 kilometers east-northeast of Puducherry. Its suggested name, Michaung (pronounced migjaum), proposed by Myanmar, signifies strength and resilience.

