Winter Session of Parliament: Over 40 Opposition MPs suspended from Rajya Sabha; check details

Expressing his concerns, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasized the need for adherence to House rules, urging MPs to avoid escalating situations. He urged them not to degrade the dignity of the esteemed House.

Amidst disruptions in Parliament, the Rajya Sabha on Monday (December 18) took a stern stance, suspending as many as 45 opposition members. While 34 MPs faced suspension for the ramaining of the Winter session, 11 others faced suspension pending a report from the Privileges Committee, a status that will persist until the report is submitted.

The list of suspended MPs includes prominent figures like Jairam Ramesh, Randeep Surjewala, and KC Venugopal from the Congress. Following the announcement, the Rajya Sabha adjourned till 11 am the following day.

Reacting to his suspension and that of several other opposition MPs, KC Venugopal remarked, "The House is functioning with only one purpose that is to suppress the entire voice of the opposition...Now Parliament is for the suspension of the opposition MPs, not for debate and discussion."

Contrarily, Piyush Goyal, the Leader of the House in the RS, accused the Congress and its allies of disrespecting the Lok Sabha speaker and the Rajya Sabha chairperson with their behavior.

The chaotic scenes in Parliament unfolded since the security breach by two individuals on December 13, marking the anniversary of the 2001 terror attack on Parliament. Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D breached security, jumping into the Lok Sabha chamber and releasing colored gas canisters.

Earlier, Opposition MPs sought a government statement regarding the security breach incident, preceding the suspension of 33 MPs from the Lok Sabha on Monday due to disruptions.