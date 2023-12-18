Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    8 ISIS terror operatives arrested, plan to trigger IED blasts stopped; check details

    The NIA's operations spanned across multiple cities including Ballari and Bengaluru in Karnataka, Amaravati, Mumbai, and Pune in Maharashtra, Jamshedpur and Bokaro in Jharkhand, and Delhi.

    8 ISIS terror operatives arrested, plan to trigger IED blasts stopped; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 18, 2023, 5:25 PM IST

    In a recent development, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday (December 18) launched a pre-dawn crackdown across four states, conducting raids at 19 locations and apprehending eight members of the banned terror group's Ballari module. This swift action effectively thwarted the group's plans to execute terror activities, particularly focusing on carrying out IED (Improvised Explosive Device) blasts.

    The NIA's operations spanned across multiple cities including Ballari and Bengaluru in Karnataka, Amaravati, Mumbai, and Pune in Maharashtra, Jamshedpur and Bokaro in Jharkhand, and Delhi. These planned raids aimed at neutralizing potential threats posed by the ISIS operatives.

    Heavy rains wreak havoc in South Tamil Nadu; fields flooded, roads submerged (WATCH)

    The arrested individuals were actively involved in propagating terror ideologies and furthering ISIS-related activities, acting under the leadership of Minaz alias Md. Sulaiman. Their agenda was primarily directed at fostering terror and advancing the agenda of the banned extremist organization.

    During these extensive operations, law enforcement agencies seized a cache of explosive raw materials, comprising sulphur, potassium nitrate, charcoal, gunpowder, sugar, ethanol, as well as sharp-edged weapons. Alongside these alarming discoveries, substantial evidence such as unaccounted cash, incriminating documents, smartphones, and digital devices were also confiscated.

    The individuals apprehended during the raids were identified as Minaj and Syed Sameer from Ballari, Anas Iqbal Shaikh from Mumbai, Mohammad Muniruddin, Syid Samiullah alias Sami, and Md. Muzammil from Bengaluru, Shayan Rahman alias Hussain from Delhi, and Mohammad Shahbaz alias Zulfikar alias Guddu from Jamshedpur.

    31 Opposition MPs, including Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, suspended from Lok Sabha

    The NIA's swift and coordinated efforts not only led to the arrest of these operatives but also averted potential violent acts. This operation stands as a testament to the law enforcement agencies' commitment to neutralize threats to national security and prevent any potential harm posed by terror outfits like ISIS.

    Last Updated Dec 18, 2023, 5:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Shutters of Mullaperiyar dam to be opened due to heavy rain rkn

    Kerala: Shutters of Mullaperiyar dam to be opened due to heavy rain

    Heavy rains wreak havoc in South Tamil Nadu; fields flooded, roads submerged (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains wreak havoc in South Tamil Nadu; fields flooded, roads submerged (WATCH)

    Kerala: Over 1000 cases of COVID reported since November, says Health Minister Veena George anr

    Kerala: Over 1000 cases of COVID reported since November, says Health Minister Veena George

    Winter Session of Parliament: Several Opposition MPs, including Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, suspended from Lok Sabha AJR

    31 Opposition MPs, including Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, suspended from Lok Sabha

    Kerala HC frowns on delay in appointing VCs in Universities anr

    Kerala HC frowns on delay in appointing VCs in Universities

    Recent Stories

    cricket IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma discuss Mumbai Indians' success in candid video (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma discuss Mumbai Indians' success in candid video (WATCH)

    Koffee With Karan 8: Ajay Devgan reveals Karan Johar as his former 'sworn enemy' SHG

    Koffee With Karan 8: Ajay Devgan reveals Karan Johar as his former 'sworn enemy'

    'Salaar' release trailer: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran promise high octane action thriller RKK

    'Salaar' release trailer: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran promise high octane action thriller

    Winter haircare 6 efficient ways to dry your hair in minutes gcw eai

    Winter haircare: 6 efficient ways to dry your hair in minutes

    Kerala: Shutters of Mullaperiyar dam to be opened due to heavy rain rkn

    Kerala: Shutters of Mullaperiyar dam to be opened due to heavy rain

    Recent Videos

    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon