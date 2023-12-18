8 ISIS terror operatives arrested, plan to trigger IED blasts stopped; check details

The NIA's operations spanned across multiple cities including Ballari and Bengaluru in Karnataka, Amaravati, Mumbai, and Pune in Maharashtra, Jamshedpur and Bokaro in Jharkhand, and Delhi.

In a recent development, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday (December 18) launched a pre-dawn crackdown across four states, conducting raids at 19 locations and apprehending eight members of the banned terror group's Ballari module. This swift action effectively thwarted the group's plans to execute terror activities, particularly focusing on carrying out IED (Improvised Explosive Device) blasts.

The NIA's operations spanned across multiple cities including Ballari and Bengaluru in Karnataka, Amaravati, Mumbai, and Pune in Maharashtra, Jamshedpur and Bokaro in Jharkhand, and Delhi. These planned raids aimed at neutralizing potential threats posed by the ISIS operatives.

Heavy rains wreak havoc in South Tamil Nadu; fields flooded, roads submerged (WATCH)

The arrested individuals were actively involved in propagating terror ideologies and furthering ISIS-related activities, acting under the leadership of Minaz alias Md. Sulaiman. Their agenda was primarily directed at fostering terror and advancing the agenda of the banned extremist organization.

During these extensive operations, law enforcement agencies seized a cache of explosive raw materials, comprising sulphur, potassium nitrate, charcoal, gunpowder, sugar, ethanol, as well as sharp-edged weapons. Alongside these alarming discoveries, substantial evidence such as unaccounted cash, incriminating documents, smartphones, and digital devices were also confiscated.

The individuals apprehended during the raids were identified as Minaj and Syed Sameer from Ballari, Anas Iqbal Shaikh from Mumbai, Mohammad Muniruddin, Syid Samiullah alias Sami, and Md. Muzammil from Bengaluru, Shayan Rahman alias Hussain from Delhi, and Mohammad Shahbaz alias Zulfikar alias Guddu from Jamshedpur.

31 Opposition MPs, including Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, suspended from Lok Sabha

The NIA's swift and coordinated efforts not only led to the arrest of these operatives but also averted potential violent acts. This operation stands as a testament to the law enforcement agencies' commitment to neutralize threats to national security and prevent any potential harm posed by terror outfits like ISIS.