'Allot more time to young lawmakers': PM Modi appeals to party leaders ahead Winter Session

PM Modi also said that the G20 presidency is an opportunity for the world to know India, "the mother of democracy, with its diversity and courage" and for it to showcase its resilience and strength.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (December 7) urged party leaders to ensure that new members, particularly the younger lawmakers, are provided with adequate opportunities to participate in discussions and hoped Parliament's Winter Session will be productive.

Addressing the media before the start of the session, PM Modi referred to India's presidency of the G20 grouping and said expectations from India have gone up. He also said India's participation on the world stage is also increasing.

He referred to parliamentary proceedings and the importance of debates and said he has had an agreeable interaction with leaders of other political parties in recent days. Modi said he is hopeful this amicability will be reflected in Parliament.

"It's the first day of the Winter Session. This is important because we met before 15th August. 75 years of Independence completed on 15th Aug and we are going ahead in Azadi ka Amrit Kaal. We are meeting at a time when India has received the opportunity to preside over the G20," PM Modi said.

"This G20 Summit isn't just a diplomatic event, it's an opportunity to display India's capability before the world. Such a large country, mother of democracy, such diversity, such capability-it's an opportunity for the world to know India and for India to show its capability to the world," he added.

"I request all party and floor leaders that those who have come to Parliament for the first time and those who are new members of the House, particularly the young ones...for their bright future and to create a new generation, we should give more and more opportunities to them to participate in discussions," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also referred to vice president Jagdeep Dhankar taking over as the Rajya Sabha chairman.