Ahead of his oath as a Karnataka Cabinet Minister, Congress leader Eshwar Khandre vowed to work for the state's development and strengthen the party. DK Shivakumar is set to become the Chief Minister, with G Parameshwara as his deputy.

Khandre Pledges to Work for Development

Congress leader Eshwar Khandre on Wednesday said that he would "work for the development" of the state and to strengthen the party at the grassroots level ahead of his oath as a Cabinet Minister.

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The swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister-designate DK Shivakumar and karnataka Cabinet is scheduled to take place at Lok Bhavan later today at 4:00 pm. Speaking to ANI ahead of his oath as a Cabinet Minister today evening, he said, "I'm very grateful to our leaders for reposing faith in me and giving me the responsibility. I would like to tell the people of Karnataka that I discharged my duties sincerely, honestly, with dedication and hard work previously, too. I'll work for the development of the state and to strengthen the party at the grassroots level this time too..."

Furthermore, Eshwar Khandre's son, Congress MP Sagar Khandre, said, "We are grateful for the party high command. As the forest ecology and environment minister, Eshwar Khandre had done a good job. So, keeping that in mind and our continued dedication, they have inducted him into the cabinet."

New Leadership Team Takes Shape

Congress leader and outgoing Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara is set to become the state's Deputy Chief Minister and will take oath alongside CM-designate DK Shivakumar at the swearing-in ceremony in Bengaluru.

Putting an end to speculation surrounding the deputy chief ministerial posts, Siddaramaiah shared a post on X revealing that both Shivakumar and Parameshwara had met him ahead of the formation of the new government. "@DKShivakumar, who will take the oath as the state's new Chief Minister this evening, and @DrParameshwara, who will take the oath as the Deputy Chief Minister, met me and expressed their gratitude. On this occasion, I congratulated both leaders and extended my best wishes to them," Siddaramaiah wrote on X, while posting pictures of their meeting.

Several senior Congress leaders, including MB Patil, Satish Jarkiholi, Ramalinga Reddy, Priyank Kharge and Yathindra Siddaramaiah, are expected to be part of the new cabinet.

The ceremony is expected to be attended by top Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, KC Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala, as the party formally ushers in a new leadership team in Karnataka. (ANI)