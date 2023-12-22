Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Will Sonia Gandhi attend Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration ceremony? Here's what Congress leader said

    Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had earlier this week sent an invitation on their behalf to Sonia Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. The inauguration ceremony of Ram Mandir will take place on January 22 next year.

    Will Sonia Gandhi attend Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration ceremony Here is what Congress leader said gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 22, 2023, 9:43 AM IST

    Congress leader Digvijaya Singh confirmed reports of an invitation to Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration ceremony, adding that she was "very positive on this matter." He stated that she will either attend the event herself or send a delegation from her side. On January 22 of the next year, Ram Mandir will have its grand opening ceremony.

    "What objection can be there? Sonia Gandhi is very positive on this matter. Either she will go or a delegation from the party will go," said Digvijaya Singh.

    On being asked about his own invitation to the grand opening, Digvijaya Singh said, "They (BJP) will not invite me because they are not inviting the true devotees. Whether it be Murli Manohar Joshi, Lal Krishna Advani or Digvijay Singh, they will not be given the invitation."

    Also Read | French President Emmanuel Macron invited to 2024 Republic Day chief guest

    Earlier last week, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust invited Sonia Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge attend the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir on their behalf. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on January 22. 

    The event, which is expected to attract dignitaries and individuals from all walks of life, is fully planned. Bollywood celebrities, like as Amitabh Bachchan, have been invited to the 'Pran Pratishtha' of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya in addition to political and religious figures.

    The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on January 22, next year. Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, holds great spiritual, historical and cultural significance for the people of India.

    Also Read | Kerala: Mother kills differently-abled daughter by throwing into well in Thiruvananthapuram

    Last Updated Dec 22, 2023, 9:45 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    French President Emmanuel Macron invited to Republic Day chief guest

    French President Emmanuel Macron invited to 2024 Republic Day chief guest

    5 Army personnel killed 2 injured in an encounter J&K Poonch gcw

    5 Army personnel killed, 2 injured in J&K's Poonch

    Kerala: Mother kills differently-abled daughter by throwing into well in Thiruvananthapuram rkn

    Kerala: Mother kills differently-abled daughter by throwing into well in Thiruvananthapuram

    Kerala news live 22 December 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Kerala reports 265 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours

    Indian Army vehicle attacked by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch; check details AJR

    Terrorists ambush two Army vehicles in J&K's Poonch; 4 soldiers killed

    Recent Stories

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Isha Malviya emerges new captain after Munawar Faruqui amidst chaos ATG

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Isha Malviya emerges new captain after Munawar Faruqui amidst chaos

    French President Emmanuel Macron invited to Republic Day chief guest

    French President Emmanuel Macron invited to 2024 Republic Day chief guest

    Dunki box office Day 1: Shah Rukh Khan's film collects Rs 30 crore, movie gets mixed response from critics RBA

    Dunki box office Day 1: Shah Rukh Khan's film collects Rs 30 crore, movie gets mixed response from critics

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Ayesha Khan refutes seeing Munawar Faruqui's face post show; Here what said ATG

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Ayesha Khan refutes seeing Munawar Faruqui's face post show; Here what said

    India's official entry Malayalam movie '2018' knocked out of Oscar race; Jude Anthany reacts rkn

    India's official entry Malayalam movie '2018' knocked out of Oscar race; Jude Anthany reacts

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon