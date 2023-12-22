French President Emmanuel Macron invited to 2024 Republic Day chief guest

The invite comes amid the 25th anniversary of the India-France strategic partnership, with ongoing initiatives and collaborations outlined in a roadmap for the next 25 years. The absence of US President Joe Biden as the chief guest led to the postponement of the Quad summit in New Delhi

French President Emmanuel Macron has been invited to be the chief guest on Republic Day 2024. The upcoming Republic Day celebration in India on January 26 will witness the presence of a French leader for the sixth time, symbolizing the enduring friendship between the two nations. The event at Kartavya Path commemorates the adoption of the Constitution of India in 1950, marking the country's transition to a republic. This diplomatic gesture underscores the strengthened ties and mutual trust that have developed over the years.

India's Republic Day festivities not only serve as a platform to showcase diplomatic relations but also highlight the strength of the armed forces. The anticipated Air Show featuring Rafale Jets during the event will underscore the robust defence collaboration between India and France. The close ties were notably demonstrated when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the Guest of Honour at the Bastille Day Parade in Paris earlier this year.

During the Bastille Day Parade, Rafale Jets from the Indian Air Force's 101 Squadron based in Hashimara participated in the flypast, while a 269-member tri-services contingent of the Indian Armed Forces marched at the Champs-Élysées in Paris.

This is the sixth occasion that a French leader has been invited to India's Republic Day parade. The tradition began in 1976 when French Prime Minister Jacques Chirac became the first French leader to be invited as the chief guest. Subsequent invitations were extended to French Presidents Valéry Giscard d'Estaing in 1980, Jacques Chirac in 1998, Nicolas Sarkozy in 2008, and François Hollande in 2016.

While it was earlier reported that US President Joe Biden had been invited as the chief guest for the upcoming Republic Day, his visit did not materialize. The United States has not provided a specific reason for President Biden's inability to accept the invitation, leading to the postponement of the planned Quad summit in New Delhi. Possible reasons include a scheduled State of the Union address and domestic commitments.

The year 2023 also marks the 25th anniversary of the India-France strategic partnership. After Prime Minister Modi's visit earlier this year, a roadmap for the next 25 years was released, focusing on initiatives such as the development of the Indian submarine fleet, French support for the "Shakti Engine," collaboration in the Indo-Pacific, among others. France has consistently supported India's bid for membership in a reformed United Nations Security Council and endorsed the listing of Pakistani terrorists at the UN.

Since Prime Minister Modi assumed office in 2014, India has invited various prominent figures as chief guests for the Republic Day celebrations, including US President Barack Obama in 2015, French President François Hollande in 2016, Crown Prince of UAE Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in 2017, all ASEAN countries in 2018, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2019, Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro in 2020, and Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in 2023.