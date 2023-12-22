Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    French President Emmanuel Macron invited to 2024 Republic Day chief guest

    The invite comes amid the 25th anniversary of the India-France strategic partnership, with ongoing initiatives and collaborations outlined in a roadmap for the next 25 years. The absence of US President Joe Biden as the chief guest led to the postponement of the Quad summit in New Delhi

    French President Emmanuel Macron invited to Republic Day chief guest
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 22, 2023, 9:32 AM IST

    French President Emmanuel Macron has been invited to be the chief guest on Republic Day 2024. The upcoming Republic Day celebration in India on January 26 will witness the presence of a French leader for the sixth time, symbolizing the enduring friendship between the two nations. The event at Kartavya Path commemorates the adoption of the Constitution of India in 1950, marking the country's transition to a republic. This diplomatic gesture underscores the strengthened ties and mutual trust that have developed over the years.

    India's Republic Day festivities not only serve as a platform to showcase diplomatic relations but also highlight the strength of the armed forces. The anticipated Air Show featuring Rafale Jets during the event will underscore the robust defence collaboration between India and France. The close ties were notably demonstrated when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the Guest of Honour at the Bastille Day Parade in Paris earlier this year.

    During the Bastille Day Parade, Rafale Jets from the Indian Air Force's 101 Squadron based in Hashimara participated in the flypast, while a 269-member tri-services contingent of the Indian Armed Forces marched at the Champs-Élysées in Paris.

    This is the sixth occasion that a French leader has been invited to India's Republic Day parade. The tradition began in 1976 when French Prime Minister Jacques Chirac became the first French leader to be invited as the chief guest. Subsequent invitations were extended to French Presidents Valéry Giscard d'Estaing in 1980, Jacques Chirac in 1998, Nicolas Sarkozy in 2008, and François Hollande in 2016.

    While it was earlier reported that US President Joe Biden had been invited as the chief guest for the upcoming Republic Day, his visit did not materialize. The United States has not provided a specific reason for President Biden's inability to accept the invitation, leading to the postponement of the planned Quad summit in New Delhi. Possible reasons include a scheduled State of the Union address and domestic commitments.

    The year 2023 also marks the 25th anniversary of the India-France strategic partnership. After Prime Minister Modi's visit earlier this year, a roadmap for the next 25 years was released, focusing on initiatives such as the development of the Indian submarine fleet, French support for the "Shakti Engine," collaboration in the Indo-Pacific, among others. France has consistently supported India's bid for membership in a reformed United Nations Security Council and endorsed the listing of Pakistani terrorists at the UN.

    Since Prime Minister Modi assumed office in 2014, India has invited various prominent figures as chief guests for the Republic Day celebrations, including US President Barack Obama in 2015, French President François Hollande in 2016, Crown Prince of UAE Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in 2017, all ASEAN countries in 2018, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2019, Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro in 2020, and Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in 2023. 

    Last Updated Dec 22, 2023, 9:42 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Will Sonia Gandhi attend Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration ceremony Here is what Congress leader said gcw

    Will Sonia Gandhi attend Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration ceremony? Here's what Congress leader said

    5 Army personnel killed 2 injured in an encounter J&K Poonch gcw

    5 Army personnel killed, 2 injured in J&K's Poonch

    Kerala: Mother kills differently-abled daughter by throwing into well in Thiruvananthapuram rkn

    Kerala: Mother kills differently-abled daughter by throwing into well in Thiruvananthapuram

    Kerala news live 22 December 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Kerala reports 265 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours

    Indian Army vehicle attacked by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch; check details AJR

    Terrorists ambush two Army vehicles in J&K's Poonch; 4 soldiers killed

    Recent Stories

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Isha Malviya emerges new captain after Munawar Faruqui amidst chaos ATG

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Isha Malviya emerges new captain after Munawar Faruqui amidst chaos

    Will Sonia Gandhi attend Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration ceremony Here is what Congress leader said gcw

    Will Sonia Gandhi attend Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration ceremony? Here's what Congress leader said

    Dunki box office Day 1: Shah Rukh Khan's film collects Rs 30 crore, movie gets mixed response from critics RBA

    Dunki box office Day 1: Shah Rukh Khan's film collects Rs 30 crore, movie gets mixed response from critics

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Ayesha Khan refutes seeing Munawar Faruqui's face post show; Here what said ATG

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Ayesha Khan refutes seeing Munawar Faruqui's face post show; Here what said

    India's official entry Malayalam movie '2018' knocked out of Oscar race; Jude Anthany reacts rkn

    India's official entry Malayalam movie '2018' knocked out of Oscar race; Jude Anthany reacts

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon