Rahul Gandhi attacked the BJP, vowing to prove to India's youth that PM Modi won through 'chunav chori' (election theft). He alleged 'wholesale chori' in Haryana and accused the EC, PM Modi, and Amit Shah of attacking the Constitution.

Lok Sabha LoP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in a sharp attack at the BJP, stated that he will prove to GenZ and the youth of India that Prime Minister Narendra Modi became the PM through the manipulation of elections. "We have a lot of material; we will continue this process. We will clearly show India's GenZ and youth that Narendra Modi became the PM through 'chunav chori' and BJP indulges in 'chunav chori'..." he said.

Gandhi Alleges 'Wholesale Chori' in Haryana

Speaking on a BJP leader reportedly voting at two locations, he said, "I gave a presentation that Haryana elections were not elections at all. A 'wholesale chori' occurred there. There was no response from the EC to the allegations I levelled - fake vote, fake photograph. BJP is defending this but not negating what I said. The media is picking up small examples, like a Brazilian woman who voted. How was voting done on the photo of a Brazilian national?"

'EC, Modi, Shah Attacking Constitution'

Furthermore, Gandhi alleged that the Election Commission of India, along with PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, have been attacking the Constitution of India by manipulating the election results. "The reality is that Narendra Modi ji, Amit Shah ji and EC are attacking the Constitution together. The Constitution says 'One man, one vote'. Haryana shows that there was no 'One man, one vote' there. It was 'One man, multiple votes'...They are going to do the same in Bihar. It happened in MP, Chhattisgarh, Haryana and Gujarat," he asserted.

Bihar Assembly Elections Update

Meanwhile, the first phase of the assembly elections in Bihar concluded peacefully on Thursday with a record voter turnout of 64.66 per cent, the highest-ever in the state's history. The voting was held on 121 seats spread across 18 districts, and a total of 3.75 crore voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in the first phase of polls.

The second phase of assembly polls will be held on November 11, and the votes will be counted on November 14. While the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), comprising the BJP, JD(U), HAMS, LJP (RV), and others, is looking to retain power for a second term, the Mahagathbandhan, comprising Congress, RJD, left parties, and VIP, is looking to get back to power. Jan Suraaj party has also made a debut in the electoral fray, contesting in more than 200 seats on its own.