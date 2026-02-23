A portion of a railway overbridge on National Highway 45 in Jabalpur collapsed during maintenance work on Sunday. The incident near Shahpura caused significant traffic disruption, but no casualties were reported. Investigations have been initiated.

Official Statement on Collapse

According to Rakesh More, Divisional Manager of Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation, the contractor's liability period hadn't expired, and traffic was restricted to one portion of the bridge. "This took place near Shahpura, on National Highway 45, during the ongoing maintenance work... There was no handover since the contractor's liability period has not expired... Traffic was operating only on one portion, and now the other portion has also been damaged", he told ANI.

No Casualties, Probe Initiated

No casualties were reported, but the collapse raises concerns about infrastructure safety. Authorities have diverted traffic and initiated investigations Further details are awaited. (ANI)