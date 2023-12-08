'Will fight you for next 30 years': Mahua Moitra slams BJP after expulsion from Lok Sabha

The TMC leader's expulsion didn't silence her. Instead, Moitra seized the moment to castigate the BJP, accusing the party of harboring antipathy toward Muslims and women. Her criticisms extended to national security concerns, highlighting the contentious issue of national infrastructure acquisition.

Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra was on Friday (December 8) expelled from the Lok Sabha, stirring echoes far beyond the chamber's walls. Expelled over alleged involvement in the cash-for-query scandal, Moitra, did not merely exit; she launched a resounding warning at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), vowing to fight the battle over next "30 years," inside and outside Parliament.

The TMC leader's expulsion didn't silence her. Instead, Moitra seized the moment to castigate the BJP, accusing the party of harboring antipathy toward Muslims and women. Her criticisms extended to national security concerns, highlighting the contentious issue of national infrastructure acquisition.

Winter Session of Parliament: Mahua Moitra expelled from Lok Sabha in cash-for-query case

"National security with a login portal? Mr. Adani is buying all our ports, all our airports... His shareholders are foreign investors and the ministry of home affairs is giving them clearance to buy all our infrastructure," the TMC leader vehemently expressed after her expulsion from the Parliament.

Her departure was punctuated by references to Ramesh Biduri's derogatory remarks aimed at BSP MP Danish Ali. She questioned the BJP's inaction against Biduri, emphasizing the absence of Muslim MPs in their ranks. "The BJP has sent 303 MPs but hasn't sent one Muslim MP to Parliament. No action has been taken against Biduri for abusing Ali…You hate minorities, you hate women, you hate nari shakti," she proclaimed.

"I am 49 years old, I will fight you for the next 30 years, inside parliament, outside parliament, in the gutter, on the street," Moitra said. Her unwavering determination signaled an intent to confront the BJP over perceived injustices, leaving an indelible mark on the political landscape.

Explained: Here's why TMC MP Mahua Moitra is facing expulsion from Lok Sabha