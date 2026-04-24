Slamming the BJP, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee vowed to 'conquer' Delhi and dismantle the party at the Centre by rallying all Opposition parties after securing victory in the state assembly polls. She was speaking at a rally in Chowringhee.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claiming to "conquer" Delhi after securing a victory in the state assembly polls. Addressing an election rally in Chowringhee on Thursday, Mamata Banerjee said that she will "dismantle" the BJP in the Centre by rallying all the Opposition parties together.

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'I will conquer Delhi'

She said, "I have noted down the names of everyone who is acting as a broker for the BJP--from A to Z, including the location of each of their homes. So, you think you can keep tabs on us? Every single person you have inducted, you brought them into the BJP fold only after scrutinising their family backgrounds, and you have appointed officers based on that very same criterion." "Remember this, you do not possess the capability to defeat us. We fight against injustice; we fight for our rights. I was born in Bengal, and I shall breathe my last in this very Bengal. I will conquer Delhi, rest assured of that, once I have secured victory in Bengal, and I will do so by rallying all the political parties together. I do not covet the seat of power; what I desire is the complete dismantling of the BJP in Delhi. While their destruction in Bengal is inevitable, the BJP must be ousted from Delhi as well--ingrain this fact firmly in your minds," the Chief Minister said.

Chowrangee Constituency Polls

The Chowrangee seat, along with other constituencies in Kolkata, will go for polls in the second phase on April 29. Mamata Banerjee held a rally to appeal for the TMC candidate and two-time sitting MLA Nayna Bandopadhyay against the BJP's Santosh Pathak. The seat is a bastion for the TMC, which has held control since its formation in 2011. The seat used to be a Congress bastion, before Congress MLA Subrata Mukherjee switched to the TMC in 2001. Before the delimitation in the state, it was known as the Chowringhee seat.

Phase I Sees Record Turnout

The phase I polls for the West Bengal Assembly were conducted on Thursday with a record 91.83 per cent voter turnout. The counting of votes will take place on May 4. (ANI)