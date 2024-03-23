Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Arvind Kejriwal claims cop who manhandled Manish Sisodia also 'mistreated' him

    A Delhi police officer who had allegedly manhandled former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on the premises of a court in the city has now misbehaved with him, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has claimed.

    Arvind Kejriwal claims cop who manhandled Manish Sisodia also 'mistreated' him: Report gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 23, 2024, 10:08 AM IST

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) until March 28, filed a petition at Rouse Avenue Court requesting that Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) AK Singh be removed from his security detail. According to reports, Arvind Kejriwal accused the officer of misbehavior while appearing for the court in the liquor policy case.

    According to reports, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) head said that AK Singh harassed him when he was brought to court for a hearing earlier in the day. Kejriwal was brought before the court at 2 p.m., amid heavy security in and around the court premises

    Under the anti-money laundering statute, the 55-year-old activist who later became a politician was taken into custody by the investigation agency on Thursday night from his official house in Delhi's Civil Lines neighborhood.

    Notably, a written complaint had previously been submitted over a similar occurrence involving Kejriwal's former deputy Manish Sisodia, who is also arrested in the liquor policy case, thus this is not the first instance of alleged misbehavior by the officer. Sisodia has spent more than a year behind bars.

    Meanwhile, Special Judge Kaveri Baweja granted 6-day custody of Arvind Kejriwal to the Enforcement Directorate and asked the probe agency to present him before the court by 2 pm on March 28 for further proceedings on the remand. The probe agency has also been asked to provide an update on the progress of the investigation and outline future steps during the hearing.

    The court also ordered the investigation agency to interview the Delhi Chief Minister under CCTV monitoring, ensuring that the interrogation tape is archived for future reference. Furthermore, Kejriwal has been permitted to speak with his counsel every day between 6 and 7 p.m. while he remains on custody with the inquiry agency. Kejriwal has also been allowed permission to meet with his wife, Sunita Kejriwal, and Private Secretary Vibhav Kumar for a half-hour each day.

    Last Updated Mar 23, 2024, 10:08 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-646 March 23 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-646 March 23 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Casteist remarks: Kerala Kalamandalam invites RLV Ramakrishnan to perform Mohiniyattam at Koothambalam anr

    Casteist remarks: Kerala Kalamandalam invites RLV Ramakrishnan to perform Mohiniyattam at Koothambalam

    Ukraine war: Kerala CM seeks Centre's intervention to repatriate youths stranded in war-torn country anr

    Ukraine war: Kerala CM seeks Centre's intervention to repatriate youths stranded in war-torn country

    Kerala: Elephant runs amok during Arattupuzha temple festival; several injured anr

    Kerala: Elephant runs amok during Arattupuzha temple festival; several injured

    Russia: Terror strikes Moscow music concert, several casualties anr

    Russia: Terror strikes Moscow music concert, 60 killed

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-646 March 23 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-646 March 23 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis: Gossip Girl star Blake Lively apologises for her nasty comment-read on RBA

    Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis: Gossip Girl star Blake Lively apologises for her nasty comment-read on

    Casteist remarks: Kerala Kalamandalam invites RLV Ramakrishnan to perform Mohiniyattam at Koothambalam anr

    Casteist remarks: Kerala Kalamandalam invites RLV Ramakrishnan to perform Mohiniyattam at Koothambalam

    Moscow terror attack: Spectator neutralized terrorist, saved dozens at Crocus City Hall

    Moscow terror attack: Spectator neutralized terrorist, saved dozens at Crocus City Hall

    Kate Middleton REVEALS she's undergoing cancer treatment, shares brave video message (WATCH) gcw

    Kate Middleton REVEALS she's undergoing cancer treatment, shares brave video message (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH) snt

    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Worlds happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH) snt

    World's happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH) snt

    India's 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Modi ji is like a member of our family People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH) snt

    'Modi ji is like a member of our family': People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon