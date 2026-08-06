Activist Sonam Wangchuk clarified that Jharkhand student leader Devendra Nath Mahato has not ended his hunger strike but only started taking water. He dismissed media reports, stressing the fast against JPSC/JSSC irregularities continues.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk on Thursday issued a clarification on Thursday, dismissing reports that Jharkhand student leader Devendra Nath Mahato had ended his hunger strike following a video call with him, stressing that Mahto has only agreed to consume water and salt and that his fast without food continues into its fifth day.

'He consumed water, not food'

In a video message on X, Wangchuk said, "I would like to give you all a very important piece of information or clarification regarding the ongoing student movement in Jharkhand. As you saw, yesterday I connected with Devendra Nath Mahato ji and was urging him to end his waterless fast and consume water. However, many media houses mistakenly reported that he broke his fast. This is completely wrong."

He explained what actually happened and what was reported. "He consumed water, not food; I want to clarify this. I would ask the media houses that reported this error to correct it and clarify because it sends a very wrong message," he said.

Wangchuk explained that his intervention was driven by concern over the severity of a fast conducted without even water. "He was fasting without water and without food, which is, in a way, like suicide. So, I only urged him to consume water and salt now and continue his fast," he said.

Wangchuk added, "Thus, he is now continuing his fast on only water and salt, as Mahatma Gandhi ji did or as we did previously at Jantar Mantar."

Appeal to Government and Protesters

Wangchuk urged both the protesters and the state government to resolve the issue swiftly. "At this time, I would like to extend my best wishes to all the organisations involved in the student movement and thank the people of Jharkhand who are supporting them," he said.

He turned his appeal directly to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, stating, "I would also appeal to the government of Jharkhand and Hemant Soren ji to listen to the voice of the students as soon as possible and resolve the issue. This will be in the interest of the students, the country, and also your government."

Mahato Confirms Fast Continues

Mahto began his indefinite hunger strike on the night of August 2 at Ranchi's Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, protesting alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC), the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) and other state recruitment bodies.

Earlier, he had also dismissed reports claiming that he had ended his hunger strike over alleged irregularities in the JPSC, JSSC, and other recruitment examinations. He asserted that his fast continues and he has only started drinking water on the advice of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk.

Mahto, who is leading a hunger strike at a separate protest site in Ranchi, stated that reports of him ending his fast were "misleading and false." (ANI)